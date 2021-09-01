Kansas DCF Extends Deadline For Pandemic Relief Program

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Children and Families has extended the deadline to Sept. 10, 2021, for its independent living pandemic relief program, which provides a one-time benefit to help Kansas young adults ages 18 to 26 who experienced foster care, juvenile justice or tribal authority out of home placement at or after the age of 14.

“The pandemic has been difficult for all Kansans,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said, “and this program provides eligible young adults in need the chance to apply for this benefit and get financial assistance to help them in their daily lives.”

The program was developed after the Consolidated Appropriations Act (PL 116-260) was signed into law on December 27, 2020. The Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act (H.R. 7947) was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act and provides funding to every state to support youth and young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent living pandemic relief program recipients must meet the following requirements:

Currently between the ages 18 and 26

Currently residing in Kansas

Experienced out of home placement in the custody of one of the following agencies at age 14 or older:

Kansas Department for Children and Families (formerly known as Social and Rehabilitation Services)

Tribal authority

Kansas Department of Corrections- juvenile services (formerly known as juvenile justice authority)

Other state child welfare system (verification of custody will be required for young adults who experienced custody in another state.)

Not currently participating in the DCF independent living program

Payments for this program will be issued starting in late September.

To complete the program application online, visit http://www.dcf.ks.gov/CAASP/Pages/ILPandemicRelief.aspx. Applicants will be asked to upload a copy or photo of their identifying documentation: State photo ID, social security card, or certified birth certificate. Applicants will need to have these documents accessible while completing the application.

Interested individuals may also print an application form and send the completed form to DCF youth programs via email, mail, fax (785-296-4685), or in-person delivery.

For mailing or in-person, the address is:

DCF Youth Programs Kansas Department for Children and Families Prevention and Protection Services 555 S. Kansas Avenue, 4th Floor​​ Topeka, KS 66603

If applicants do not have access to a printer, please email DCF.AdminIL@ks.gov and a copy will be mailed with an envelope for return.