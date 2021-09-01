Governor Laura Kelly Sending Kansas National Guardsmen To Help in Louisiana

TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly announced Soldiers and Airmen from the Kansas National Guard will be deployed to Louisiana to provide support in and around areas affected by Hurricane Ida. The Guardsmen are deploying as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today, I deployed Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

Approximately 280 Soldiers and Airmen will deploy for this mission, which is expected to last 21 days, including travel. The deploying Soldiers and Airmen are members of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Manhattan; 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery, Hutchinson; 1161st Forward Support Company, Wichita; 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Olathe; 635th Regional Support Group, Wichita; 891st Engineer Battalion, Iola; and the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing, Wichita and the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka. The Guardsmen will be taking engineering equipment such as skid steers, dump trucks, chain saws, and excavators. They will also be taking other equipment which includes generators, light medium tactical vehicles, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, and palletized load system trucks.

“This humanitarian mission is part of what the National Guard is all about,”Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said. “Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting the civil authorities in time of trouble. It’s a mission we do well, are proud to do and one that we have asked our Guardsmen to do quite often the past 18 months. The efforts of these Kansas Soldiers and Airmen will give their Louisiana brothers and sisters in uniform much-needed relief and help the people affected by this disaster get back on their feet that much quicker.”