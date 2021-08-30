79.9 F
Salina
Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Treat Yourself To Unforgettable Tales Told By The World’s Best Storytellers September 17-18 in Downs

By Derek Nester

Once a year, storytellers gather from all over the United States to a wonderful two-day event in Downs, the storytelling capital of Kansas. This weekend, the tellers take the listeners to a magic world through storytelling on September 17 and 18, 2021.

Headlining the Kansas Storytelling Festival 2021 festival are Tim Lowry, Dan Keding, Anne Rutherford, Adam Booth, and Regi Carpenter.

Tim Lowry serves a refreshing brew of historical facts, regional folk tales, and personal narratives garnished with poetic language that is never saccharine but unmistakably Southern.  www.storytellertimlowry.com

Dan Keding, a storyteller of international acclaim, is well known for telling traditional world folktales, personal narratives of his boyhood in Chicago, ghost stories and dark tales, and superbly crafted original pieces.  www.dankeding.com

Regi Carpenter has been bringing songs and stories to audiences of all ages worldwide in schools, theaters, libraries, festivals, conferences, and in people’s backyards. http://www.regicarpenter.com/

Adam Booth’s original stories blend traditional mountain folklore, music, and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. www.adam-booth.com

Storyteller Anne Rutherford delights audiences nationwide with funny, touching performances that include tales of personal adventure, folklore, and prize-winning lies.  http://www.annerutherford.com/

Enjoy these tremendous talents, all located within the quaint and quiet rural town of Downs, KS.

The festival’s program, venue, lineup information, show time/schedule of events, admission, where to stay, etc., are all in the festival’s link on the KSF website. https://www.kansasstorytellingfestival.com/

Previous article8-30-21 JOHN BAETZ-KANSAS PREGAME MAGAZINE-8 MAN FB PREVIEW
Next articleKansas-Centric Exhibition at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.