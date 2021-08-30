79.9 F
Kansas-Centric Exhibition at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art

By Derek Nester

Photographs that show off the landscape of Kansas and the wonderful men and women of the cattle industry are on exhibit at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, Marysville. The exhibition, “West of Here,” opens Saturday, September 4, and runs through Thursday, September 30.

Rachael Gray Sebastian, a 2004 graduate of Valley Heights High School, is the artist whose photographs are on display.

The art center is open Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“With this show, I wanted to capture the spirit of the men and women who do some of America’s toughest work in the heartland,” Sebastian said. “I also wanted to showcase the beauty and diversity in the land of people of Kansas. I love living in a state where you can spot horseback riders in pens and pastures, and cowboying is still a way of life.”

Sebastian was introduced to photography by her mother, Sally Gray, a reporter for the Marysville Advocate.

“I would go with my mom on her news assignments,” she explained. “She often shot pictures, too, and taught me the basics. I had a 110-film camera that was pink and purple. I started 4H photography in first grade, shot for the Valley Heights yearbook, then shot for the University Daily Kansan at KU.”

Sebastian graduated with degrees in Spanish and journalism from the University of Kansas, then got a job as a reporter in Garden City.

“I was shooting with the same camera from 2007-2018,” she said. “I became the yearbook advisor for Greeley County after a few years of teaching there. I noticed a major difference in technology between my camera and the school-owned cameras at Greeley County. I decided to upgrade in 2018, started a photography business in 2019, and then upgraded my camera to professional grade in 2020.”

Sebastian’s family provides inspiration for her photography.

“Being the daughter of a journalist and cowboy plays into my work a lot,” she said. “I get a lot of inspiration from the beauty of Kansas and the diverse population of its people.”

Sebastian lives in Horace, Kan. with her husband, Sid, and six-year-old son, Grady. She has lived in western Kansas for the last decade and over the last few years has developed her photography business. Her body of work showcases some of the Kansas men and women in the beef industry who work as ranch managers, cowboys, and horse trainers. This show also features Kansas-centric images such as sunflowers, bison, barns, and landscapes.

A reception to meet the artist will be Sunday, October 3, from 3-5 p.m. at the art center. Refreshments will be served; the public is invited.

