Kansas Headlines

Sen. Moran Asks Kansans To Notify His Office Immediately If You Know Somebody Needing Evacuation Assistance From Afghanistan

By Derek Nester
Senator Jerry Moran

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is offering assistance to Kansans seeking evacuation assistance from Afghanistan for themselves, loved ones or colleagues.

“Our country’s priority must be repatriating Americans and evacuating those who served alongside our troops from Afghanistan as the situation in Kabul and across the country continues to deteriorate,” said Sen. Moran. “My staff and I have been providing information to the State Department in the effort to evacuate U.S. citizens, allies and those at risk of persecution. If you still know someone who is needing repatriation or evacuation assistance from Afghanistan, please contact my office immediately.”

To request assistance, contact Sen. Moran’s office at casework@moran.senate.gov or by calling 202-224-6521.

The U.S. Department of State has also launched a Kabul Repatriation Assistance form here for U.S. citizens.

