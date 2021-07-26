UPDATE: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Lawrence Couple

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the statewide silver alert for Russell Stevens, 76, and Mina Stevens, 71. The couple was located in North Platte, Nebraska by North Platte PD. Their family has been notified and is on their way to assist them with getting back to Lawrence.

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Lawrence couple.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance and a statewide alert in locating Russell “Red” N. Stevens, 76 years old, and his wife Mina L. Stevens, 71 years old. On Sunday, July 25th, they were last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County, northwest of Lawrence. Over 24 hours later they have not returned home, or made contact with their family. The couple is driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate 944HBC.

If you see Russell or Mina Stevens please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-843-0250.

Russell & Mina Stevens