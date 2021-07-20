Fort Riley To Hold Full-Scale Exercise Wednesday

A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 21 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. Tornado sirens will also be heard during the exercise.

Exercise planners do not expect traffic on post to be impacted by the activity, but drivers should be aware of increased emergency response activity.

Whitside Fitness Center will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support the exercise.

The full-scale exercise is a way to test and improve installation emergency preparedness. The annual exercise involves Fort Riley assets and community partners and helps test, synchronize and evaluate emergency response processes and procedures.