Wanted by The Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Lee Hunter currently has a warrant for

Aggravated Assault and Flee and Elude. Hunter has been known to drive a 2000’s model white Chevy Tahoe with black rims and a temporary tag.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Hunter you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-282-5180 or dial 911. Do not attempt to approach or attempt to apprehend yourself!