Friday, June 18, 2021
KQNK Local News

Leadership Norton County to Re-Launch in August

Now Accepting Applications for First Class

By Derek Nester
Norton, Kansas, June 2021 – Leadership Norton County is now accepting applications for its first class, scheduled to begin in August 2021. The program, which previously ran from 1999-2016, is re-launching after a 5-year hiatus and programmatic restructuring. Planning committee members include representatives from the following organizations: Norton County Community Foundation, Norton Area Chamber of Commerce, Norton County Attorney’s Office, Norton City/County Economic Development, K-State Research and Extension, and Norton County Hospital.
The program will run from August-May (excluding the month of December) and will consist of 7 full-day sessions that include leadership education and local tours/speakers. Curriculum for the leadership education will be taught by Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) facilitators and will cover four competencies: Diagnose Situation, Manage Self, Energize Others, and Intervene Skillfully. Additional facilitations will be led by K-State Research & Extension, Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership, and Betty Johnson.
In addition to these full-day sessions, the Leadership Norton County program will include participation in the 2-day Your Leadership Edge training at the KLC in Wichita, and a graduation reception in May.
Program Outline (Subject to Change): 
August 2021
  • Leadership Education: Team Building
  • Session Highlights: Program Introduction & Orientation facilitated by KLC
September
  • Leadership Education: Diagnose Situation (KLC Competency)
  • Session Highlights: Parliamentary Procedure (Facilitated by K-State Research & Extension); Civic Government
October
  • Leadership Education: Manage Self (KLC Competency)
  • Session Highlights: Know Yourself (Enneagram Facilitator); Local Healthcare
November
  • Leadership Education: Energize Others (KLC Competency)
  • Session Highlights: Education
January 2022
  • Leadership Education: Intervene Skillfully (KLC Competency)
  • Session Highlights: Economic Diversity; Community Asset Mapping
February 
  • Leadership Education: Conflict Management (Facilitated by KARL)
  • Session Highlight: Agriculture
March
  • Leadership Education: Strategic Doing (Facilitated by Betty Johnson)
  • Session Highlights: Project/Program organizing and planning; Volunteerism
April
  • “Your Leadership Edge” Program at Kansas Leadership Center, 2-Day Session in Wichita
May
  • Reception
Leadership Norton County has four main objectives: To establish a network of present and potential leaders; To give upcoming and current leaders an opportunity for personal leadership growth and experience; To teach Strategic Doing and identify opportunities in Norton County; and To gain a deeper understanding of Norton County.
Class size is limited to 12 participants. Upon acceptance to the class, the tuition fee is $150 payable by August 19, 2021. Applications can be found online at www.discovernorton.com/leadership-norton and must be received at the Norton Area Chamber of Commerce office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021. Class participants will be announced by Friday, July 16, 2021.
Funding is provided through the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s Community Leadership Program initiative, and Norton City/County Economic Development.
For more information, please visit: www.discovernorton.com/leadership-norton or contact Donna Eastman Liddle at 785.877.2501 or nortoncc@ruraltel.net; or Tara Vance at 785.874.5106 or tara@nortonccf.org.
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
