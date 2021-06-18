CMH Named Top 30 Critical Access Hospital In Nation

MARYSVILLE ­– Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.

Top 20 hospitals were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2021 top 100 CAH list, released earlier this year. This elite group of hospitals are those who achieved success in eight areas of strength: 1 – inpatient market share, 2 – outpatient market share, 3 – quality, 4 – patient outcomes, 5 – patient perspective, 6 – cost, 7 – charge, and 8 – financial efficiency.

“CMH is proud of the efforts of our staff and physicians whose hard work, care, and compassion contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Curtis Hawkinson, CMH chief executive officer. “This recognition proves just how much our community can count on us to deliver the quality care and services they need, now and in the future.”

About Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is a not-for-profit, 25-bed critical access hospital offering emergency, acute care, obstetrics, surgical, ancillary, and outpatient services in addition to operating three rural health clinics, home health services, a durable medical equipment store, and contract services of physical, occupational and speech therapies, dialysis clinic, and anesthesia.

With over 200 employees, six family physicians, six nurse practitioners, a general surgeon, a certified nurse anesthetist, and a host of volunteers, CMH shares a commitment to providing quality care for people living and working in Marshall and surrounding counties. Its outpatient referral clinic offers a wide range of specialty services provided by over 37 consulting physicians from Manhattan, Kan., and Lincoln, Neb. Specialist clinics offered include audiology, cardiology, ear, nose & throat, nephrology, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, podiatry, pulmonology, and urology practices.

CMH is the only hospital in Marshall County, and is a safety net provider of healthcare services to the surrounding area. It operates 24/7, 365 days a year, providing services to all individuals regardless of their ability to pay, resulting in over $1 million in uncompensated care given each year. Their mission, “To excel at caring for you,” represents a fusion of healing and compassion that signifies CMH’s commitment to meeting the community’s healthcare needs, which is proven each year through the national level of recognition CMH receives as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital, Top 100 Critical Access Hospital, winner of the Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, a 5-star CMS rating, and more. Learn more at www.cmhcare.org.

About NRHA

The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 20,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About the Chartis Group

The Chartis Group provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry. With unparalleled expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals, and health care service organizations achieve transformative results. For more information, visit chartis.com.