Norton Hosting Career, Community & Culture Fest 2021

Norton, Kansas June 18, 2021– With over 80 professional jobs and positions available in Norton County, we are pleased to announce that the Career, Community & Culture Fest will be taking place on Friday, July 9th from Noon to 7:00 P.M. This premier festival will take place at the Heaton Building located downtown at 112 S. Kansas Ave., Norton, KS 67654.

The Chamber and Norton County Economic Development are working in partnership with Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center, Inc. (NWKEICI) which has developed a new site to “serve as a systematic approach to initiate effective communication between employers and applicants, and among individuals and communities. By thoughtfully cultivating connections, we can impact the talent pool of recruitment initiatives…” https://nwkeici.org/programs/connectnwk/

Our first collaboration will be manifested as an event entitled: Career, Community & Culture Fest being held on Friday, July 9th. We have plenty of space for EMPLOYERS to set up AND meeting rooms in case you would like to initiate an interview on site during the Career Fest. We envision 20-25 employers represented, and our promotion team will initiate aggressive marketing tools to advance this event to outlying regions and states.

Each booth will include a table and 2 chairs, table cover and electricity if needed. Fees are as follows: businesses with 1-9 employees $50; 10 or more employees $100; Sponsorship of the event is $250 which includes your space plus logo on all marketing materials and will assist with underwriting the expenses of the event. You can sign up online at https://www.discovernorton.com/ . Businesses will click on the home page banner that says ‘Norton Businesses: Click Here to Register’. If you need employees, SIGN UP FOR THIS EVENT TODAY! Together we can fill your positions with qualified applicants.

The Chamber Ambassadors will handle registration and welcoming of all guests with promotional materials including a nice welcome package, event map, your business Logo and description, and we will keep a guest list for follow up. This group of volunteers LOVE rural life and represent Norton on every level.

A separate event webpage has been created for JOB SEEKERS, which highlights the event space, businesses participating, a link to the job site(s), and an RSVP so we can collect leads and anticipate the number of applicants interested. There is also a VIDEO created with interviews of local employees who have moved here with positive results.

If you are looking for a rewarding career, visit our website at https://www.discovernorton.com/ and click on the home page promotion at the top that says ‘Job Seekers: Click Here to Register’. Registration is FREE for job seekers. The RSVP will allow us to plan for refreshments and make enough event packets for you! This event is on the same weekend as our 18th Annual Chamber Car Show and Drag Races. So, join us in Norton during a FUN weekend, and see why Norton, Kansas is “Where the BEST Begins!”

About Norton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Norton Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) was established on December 7, 1905 originally called the ’Norton Commercial Club’. By 1916, they had 200 members, with a focus on ‘commercial progress and the welfare of Norton.’ Today we are still dedicated to advancing the economic, industrial, professional, cultural, tourism, and civic welfare of Norton County. We represent over 460 businesses in Norton County on our website, https://www.DiscoverNorton.com, with a membership of 220.