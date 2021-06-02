75.3 F
Salina
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Friday Night LIVE is BACK! One Night Only This Friday!

By Derek Nester

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE

IS BACK

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY!

As part of the Big Blue BBQ Poker Run and Friday Night Cruise, the stations on KNDY will present the Friday Night Live show, taking your requests!

Tune to 95.5 FM, 94.1 FM or 1570 AM for the best tunes to cruise to. We will get the show started at 5:30 p.m. and continue the tunes all the way up to 9:00 p.m.

Want to get your song on the air? Give us a call during the show Friday at (785) 562-2361 and we’ll see if we can get it on the air.

Friday Night Live is made possible by:

Ehnen’s Automotive

Wagon Wheel Café

Reflections Hallmark

Sutton Repair

EMpTy Cup Bar & Bistro

Dane’s Automotive

CJ Express

 

Previous articleLocal Election Races Take Shape; General Election November 2nd
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
243FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.