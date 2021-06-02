Local Election Races Take Shape; General Election November 2nd

Local candidates running for office this fall have filed. A Primary Election will not be held, with the General Election set for November 2, 2021.
City of Beloit (2 Council Positions)
- Tony Gengler
- Jordan Gruber
- Rick Brown
- John Finney
- Gretchin Staples
Cawker City (3 Council Positions)
- Doug Bader
- Carl Suter
- Cole Eberle
Glen Elder (Mayor & 2 Council Positions)
- Sheila Paxson (Mayor)
- Lori Augustine (Council)
Tipton (Mayor & 2 Council Positions)
- No filings
Hunter (Mayor & 5 Council Positions)
- Brad Nitsch (Mayor)
- Don Garnett (Council)
Simpson (Mayor & 5 Council Positions)
- Tim Bell (Mayor)
- Chris Bell (Council)
- Amy Bell (Council)
Scottsville (Mayor & 5 Council Positions)
- No filings
USD #272 Waconda
- Pos 4 Jessica Scott
- Pos 5 Kelly Berkley
- Pos 5 Ashley Clausen
- Pos 6 Aaron Gasper
USD #273 Beloit
- Pos 4 Joe File
- Pos 5 Jason Johnson
- Pos 6 Jake Ludwig
Post Rock Extension District
- Pos 3 no filings
- Pos 4 Deb Beam