Body Recovered From Tuttle Creek Lake

A Manhattan man’s body was recovered late Wednesday night from Tuttle Creek Lake after emergency response teams searched for nearly 10 hours.

On June 2, 2021, around 2:24 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from a citizen reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane in Riley County.

When emergency crews responded they located identifying information for a 24-year-old Manhattan man, but were unable to locate an individual.

Riley County Police Department officers, the RCPD Drone Team, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District #1, The US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and the Fort Riley Game Warden all responded in an attempt to locate the individual.

Emergency response teams located a body just before Midnight. The man’s name will be released pending next of kin notifications.

The Riley County Police Department will investigate the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time. No additional information is available.