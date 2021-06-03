72.1 F
Salina
Thursday, June 3, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Body Recovered From Tuttle Creek Lake

By Derek Nester
A lake side view of the Tuttle Creek dam at Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kan., October 27, 2020.

A Manhattan man’s body was recovered late Wednesday night from Tuttle Creek Lake after emergency response teams searched for nearly 10 hours.  

On June 2, 2021, around 2:24 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from a citizen reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane in Riley County. 

When emergency crews responded they located identifying information for a 24-year-old Manhattan man, but were unable to locate an individual. 

Riley County Police Department officers, the RCPD Drone Team, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District #1, The US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and the Fort Riley Game Warden all responded in an attempt to locate the individual. 

Emergency response teams located a body just before Midnight. The man’s name will be released pending next of kin notifications.  

The Riley County Police Department will investigate the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time. No additional information is available.

Previous articleRock Hills Football Begins New Era with Sawyer Havenstein
Next articleFloyd & Julie Munson Farm Machinery Auction – 6/12/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
243FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.