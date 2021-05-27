63 F
Salina
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Deadline July 1 For Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship Applications

By Derek Nester

MARYSVILLE – Marysville, KS – Applications are now available for Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH)’s Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship.

Made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust, the scholarship will be awarded to a student who has been accepted into a registered nursing program at an accredited school of nursing. Applicants must be a graduate of a Marshall County High School, have proof of admittance to an accredited nursing program, and meet other eligibility requirements. CMH will award scholarship funds of $1,000 per semester with a maximum of $2,000 per year.

Application forms may be requested by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org. All applications must be postmarked by July 1, 2021, and submitted to Community Memorial Healthcare, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, 708 N. 18th Street, Marysville, KS 66508.

The Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship program is made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust and was created in 2006 to advance nursing and nursing education. Heinrich “Henry” Wilhelm Hoppenstedt, born and raised near Herkimer, Kansas, spent his life farming and raising livestock. Of German descent, he was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen, KS. A patient of CMH, Hoppenstedt was especially fond of nursing staff members who cared for him during his stays at the hospital. Never married, Hoppenstedt considered the nursing staff his “family” and would often bring them gifts of candy and flowers. Upon his death in November of 2004, Hoppenstedt’s will provided for the establishment of the nursing scholarship program to be administered by CMH and awarded on an annual basis.

Awarding the scholarship reflects Hoppenstedt’s high regard for nurses, and is an important way in which CMH can address today’s nursing shortage while assisting those students who are dedicating their careers to the nursing profession.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

