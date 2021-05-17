66.4 F
Salina
Monday, May 17, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Genesis Health Clubs Fined For Violating No-Call Act

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (May 14, 2021) – A Wichita health club company has been ordered to pay $15,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc., agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay $15,000 in fees and civil penalties. The judgment was approved yesterday by Judge Mary Christopher in Shawnee County District Court. In addition, the company was enjoined from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and related federal regulations including the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating Genesis after receiving complaints from Kansas consumers about receiving unsolicited telemarketing calls. The complaints alleged that company employees were calling Kansas consumers on the Do-Not-Call registry.

A copy of the consent judgment is available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.

Kansans who wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list, or to report an alleged violation of the No-Call Act, should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/10/2021
Next articleNebraska Receives $6.4 Million from Helmsley Charitable Trust for Automated Defibrillator Devices
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.