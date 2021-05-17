Texas Man, Business Banned From Doing Business in Kansas

TOPEKA – (May 14, 2021) – A Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Cody Ruddick, of LaVernia, Texas, doing business as 4R Custom Grain Wagons, previously in Hutchinson, Kansas, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas. Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher yesterday approved a default judgment in Shawnee County District Court after Ruddick failed to respond to a lawsuit the attorney general filed against him. Ruddick was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to a consumer in Morris County. Ruddick was also fined $20,000 in civil penalties and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.

Ruddick was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to provide goods to the consumer after being paid.

More tips on staying safe from consumer fraud are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org. A copy of the default judgment is available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.