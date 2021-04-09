Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/5/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk were present for the meeting. Gayla Randel, Ellen Koch, Mona Musil, Carol Hull, Alan Anderson, Austin Cline, Jodie Wapp, Sylvia Wapp, Jonathan Sill, Willie Farrant, Kathleen Fincham, Nancy Fincham, Linda Roeder and George Bernasekwere present to observe the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 03/29/21 meetinbg and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney fee February/March

$5,900.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6396

Godfrey’s

For Uniforms

$2,828.80-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6378

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For March Sales Tax

$80,529.40-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6429

Cook, Flatt & Strobel, Engineers

For Irish Creek Engineering Services Jan 30-Feb 26, 2021

$26,969.34-General Courthouse (Other Contractures) Fund – P.O. 6428

Ks Secretary of State, Topeka, KS

For 2021 Elvis Annual Cost

$2,500.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6430

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney March 2021

$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6397

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

Division of Environment$185.00

Evergy – 2 lift stations$340.77

City of Marysville – clean pump station$1,037.50

Dustin Tormondson – wages$572.57

Linda Weber – wages & equipment$3,172.11

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He reported that Norfolk Construction will be completing the Haugbridge in Lincoln Township and be moving the crane to the bridge North of Oketo which is 1 ½ miles north of Oketo on 12thRoad. The County bridge crew will be pouring concrete this week on the “Swanson” bridge located on 25th Road between Rock/Lincoln Townships. Once this bridge is completed, the crew will move to the bridge on 23rd Road in Guittard Township to fix before leaving the area.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reminded the Board that the Transfer Station would be closing at noon on Friday, the 9th of April for the installation of the new scale.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board with another bid for the window replacement. The original bid was for the Pella window total replacement in the amount of $1,570.00. The second bid is for a Hayfield window total replacement in the amount of $1,452.00 both windows being purchased through Crome Lumber Co., Marysville, KS

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the bid from Argo Construction for the Hayfield window in the amount of $1,452.00. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane is tentatively planning on opening in-house dining on May 3.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He reported that there is a wide variety of legislation that will affect County Government and will continue to follow this legislation and bring to the Board as needed.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to discuss the Frankfort Nutrition Site and the recent findings on the tour. Mr. Brinegar will forward the findings on to Frankfort Community Care Home representative Jay Kennedy for their consideration moving forward with the new lease or outright purchase of the building.

Austin St. John, Marysville City Administrator met with the Board to discuss the drainage issues in the alley between Broadway and Elm St between 7th & 8th streets. Several businesses along this alley experience water in their buildings with heavy rains and are concerned about the drainage issues. The County has a plan to raise the grade and pour concrete at the Helvering Center to eliminate the drainage issues for that building and do not wish to cause additional problems for the other business owners. Mr. St. John brought maps showing the storm drainage and feel that there is nothing further for the City to do. The County will go forward with the concrete to prevent the water from running into the Helvering Center and this should not impact other business owners. Business owners present for the discussion were Sandy Schmitz & Laurie Kleinert with Garden of Eden and Mark Antoine with the Empty Cup.

Austin St. John, Marysville City Administrator and the Board discussed the KDOT grant application for the development of infrastructure on North 11th Terrace leading up to the Partnership for Growth business park. The City of Marysville is not opposed to the County applying for this grant, they encourage growth and development but just ask that it goes through the proper process. The plans must be submitted to the Planning Commission for approval before any development will be accepted by the City.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the bid from Hooyer Construction for concrete work at the Helvering Center in the amount of $4,950. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application from Rich Ruetti for the construction of a 75 x 150 machine shed located at 1513 Hwy 9, Frankfort, Ks. Unanimous.

Ellen Koch provided a map to the Board of County Commissioners of the number of landowners in the foot print of the Irish Creek Windfarm area who are against the development of the windfarm and a map of the entire county showing landowners who are against wind turbine development. There were several questions asked regarding the decommissioning report. There will be weekly meetings throughout theconstruction of the proposed project that will keep the Board of County Commissioners current on the development and any issues that may arise.

Jay Herrmann and Eric Stallbaumer with AHRS met with the Board. AHRS has done a number of projects in the community and are interested in Construction Manager at Risk for the projected upcoming jail project.

Kathleen Fincham spoke to the Board regarding the health & safety of her family on their land siting that there are warnings that children should not play within certain distances of an operating wind turbine. She also requested a copy of the safety manuals associated with the turbines. Kathleen also voiced concerns with the use of Quail Road on the haul route as there are several families with young children along this route.

Jodie & Sylvia Wapp voiced their opposition regarding the cabling route and the fact that they will not allow anything or anyone on their property.

Jonathan Sill suggested that the Board consider temporary reduction of speed limit on the haul route roads specifically Tumbleweed Road.

Linda Roeder was also concerned about speed limit on Tumbleweed Road and asked where the lay down yard would be as it is not shown on the map.

Willie Farrant was also concerned about speed limits on the haul route.

George Bernasek, Axtell asked the Board about this 30 x 30 National Heritage Area that he has been reading about. The Board has received some information but has not really heard much about this. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will look for some information.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:46 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.