Marysville USD 364 Moves To Mask Recommendation From Mandate

Dear USD 364 Marysville Schools Families and Patrons,

Due to recent developments at the local and state level the USD 364 administration in coordination with your local school board has agreed that now is the time to change our mask “mandate” to be adjusted to masks being “highly recommended”. Our community has done a nice job in supporting us through this difficult year. Thanks to our staff for their hard work and sacrifices during these times. However, the group we would all recognize the strongest for their support and cooperation is our USD 364 STUDENT BODY. What a spectacular group of kids. Their true character was shown this year by their dedication to supporting the district even when they had to be uncomfortable at times everyday. They have set a great example that when we are dealt with circumstances we don’t particularly like, we can still accept that and make that situation the best it can be. Thanks kids!

Both Marshall County and the City of Marysville have carefully studied the situation locally. Most recently the City plans to allow the mask mandate to expire May 1, 2021. At the state level, Senate Bill SB 40 was passed and signed by Governor Kelly taking effect on March 25th, 2021. This bill put the decisions during this “state of disaster emergency” (pandemic) back to local school boards. The bill also holds the local school board to the standard of keeping everyone safe and educating students, but doing it in the “Least Restrictive” way.

At the April board meeting, the USD 364 Board of Education allowed school administrators to evaluate the situation as it continued to unfold throughout the rest of April and then make a decision that best fit the district. Today we announce that beginning Monday, May 3rd, the USD 364 Board and Administration strongly recommends the wearing of mask/face covers by students and staff, especially for those individuals who have not been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Masks will not be required by students, staff & patrons on school grounds. The district will reserve the right to re-implement a mask mandate if conditions warrant the need. This decision does not supersede guidelines placed for KSHSAA sanctioned events.

The board is concerned for the safety of students, staff, and patrons. This is why the district is strongly encouraging the wearing of mask/face coverings. We encourage those who would like to know more about the COVID-19 vaccine to contact the Marshall County Health Department. We continue to praise the Marshal County Health Department and Dr. Ryan for their tremendous support this year. We encourage families, staff and patrons to keep practicing safety protocols that reduce chances of getting and/or spreading COVID-19, especially during this time of year where we celebrate student’s success specifically the Graduation of our Senior Class.

Respectfully yours,

Michael Couch, Superintendent