Thursday, April 29, 2021
Skeletal Remains Located Along Mitchell and Cloud County Line

By Derek Nester

MITCHELL COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after human skeletal remains were located along the Mitchell and Cloud County line.

On Monday morning, April 26, just before noon, the KBI was asked by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office to investigate after they located human skeletal remains near Highway 9 and County Road 757, east of Beloit, Kan. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area on Monday morning after a resident notified law enforcement at about 10:25 a.m. that they had found a human bone. Authorities made the discovery of the remains soon after.

The KBI is working to determine what caused the person’s death. The remains have not yet been positively identified.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

