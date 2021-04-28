55.6 F
Norton Man Convicted of Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy

By Derek Nester

NORTON – (April 28, 2021) – A Norton man has been convicted of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy following a jury trial, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Mark A. Scheetz, 32, was convicted in Norton County District Court on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of intimidation of a witness. Norton County District Court Judge Preston Pratt presided over the eight-day trial. Sentencing was set for May 25 at 1 p.m.

The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County. The victim in the crime was under the age of 14 at the time.

The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Bonner Springs Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The case was prosecuted by Norton County Attorney Missi Schoen and Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka of Schmidt’s office.

Previous articleSkeletal Remains Located Along Mitchell and Cloud County Line
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
