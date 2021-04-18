Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/12/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present for the meeting. Carol Hull, Mona Musil, Gayla Randel, Dan Howell, Kenny Feldhausen, Ellen Koch, James Neeld, Alan Anderson, Willie Farrant, Austin Cline, Kenny Blair and Paul Kessinger from the Advocate were present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 04/05/21 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to UNVOID Purchase Order #5836 to Komtek Systems in the amount of $5,262.00 which was voided in error. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to VOID Purchase Order #5842 to Komtek Systems in the amount of $5,374.16. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall brought up and discussed a document he printed regarding the 30 x 30 land acquisition from Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Commissioner Blaske is planning to attend the informational meeting in Clay Center, KS on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (March 11 to April 8, 2021)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6398

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Schwab-Eaton, PA, Manhattan, KS

For Design Engineering requirements

$8,479.79-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109174

Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE

For Construction of 70’ x 24’6” bridge #29.8-N.5

$23,950.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109173

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Bridge Steel Pkg & stock pcs

$107,692.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109175

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the new scale has been installed and certified and is ready to go.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the 2000 and 2001 belly dump trailers are beginning to rust and will need to be replaced in the future. He will start looking for replacements.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve step raise for Wayne Koch from Laborer Probation at $17.13/hr to Laborer at $17.63/hr at the recommendation of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig effective May 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Habitat for Humanity for the construction of a new home at 704 Genesee, Blue Rapids. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She is looking into hiring a part time employee to process driver’s license renewals. Currently, the Treasurer’s office is pulling an employee out of customer service to do the license renewals. The Treasurer’s office will have a retirement later this year and is training within to fill this position, therefore, more time is needed for training. The Board advised County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to advertise for the position and see if she can find a qualified individual willing to work part time with no benefits for approximately 3 days a week.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve step raise for Dan Harlan from $20.58/hr to Deputy 7 year at $21.33/hr at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman effective May 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve step raise for Tim Anderson from Jail Administrator 1 at $24.23/hr to Jail Administrator 2 at $24.73/hr at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman effective May 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Billy Bogdan as a fulltime night dispatcher at the rate of $17.10/hr for a probation period of 90 days at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman effective May 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman also reported that he has a local student attending Cloud County Community College who will be serving as a summer intern jailer. He will bring more information to the Board at a later date.

Dan Howell addressed the Board to encourage the continuation of the Irish Creek Windfarm project.

The Improvement Agreement includes an initial payment of $779,350.00 for the repair or replacement of 5 bridges and 1 culvert throughout the haul route and a yearly payment of $85,000 to be distributed among the affected Townships in a manner by the Board deemed reasonable for the County.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Haul Route, the Cable Route and the Decommissioning Cost Analysis for the Irish Creek Windfarm. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Improvement Agreement as presented. Unanimous.

Kenny Blair with CFS Engineers and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board to discuss speed limit reductions on certain haul route roads. The non-posted speed limit is 55 m.p.h. Mr. Blair said the speed limit could be reduced, however, there are going to be continuous water trucks running to control the dust on the roads and likely will not need to lower the speed limit. This situation will be monitored and recommendations made accordingly. In addition to the continuous water trucks, magnesium chloride will also be used for dust control in front of homes. There will be weekly project meetings conducted throughout the project with Commissioner Bramhall attending these meetings along with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Kenny Blair and his engineering team.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 10:42 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. The Board came out of executive session at 10:52 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar mentioned that the Board is only 7 weeks away from the expiration of the temporary lease signed with Frankfort Community Care Home for the Frankfort Nutrition Site. Mr. Brinegar is looking at 4 options, 1) Negotiate additional 6 months lease; 2) Long-term lease; 3) purchase price; 4) search for alternate sites.

Becky Dunlap called to see if the Board had decided to do a Resolution to support the Convention of States. She had left a sample resolution for the Board to review. Mrs. Dunlap will set a time to meet with the Board at next week’s meeting.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and the Board discussed the 30 x 30 land acquisition, he feels it is Federal Law vs. States Rights but feel we need to address this at our local level so he will stay apprised of the situation and be proactive.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:33 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.