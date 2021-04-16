Community Health Needs Assessment begins for Norton County

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is embarking on its 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment to assist in planning for effectively serving the people of Norton County. People ages 18 years and older who live in Norton County are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey to help identify needs, gaps and/or strengths related to local health. The survey is open now until May 7, 2021.

Community Health Needs Assessments and implementation strategies are required of tax-exempt hospitals every three years. Not only is completion of the assessment required by law, it also offers the opportunity for hospitals to know the local communities they serve better and find ways to meet the health-related needs of their citizens.

Surveys can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/hassxj9y , or paper copies are also available at any registration area of Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic, as well as the Norton County Health Department. Other locations where people can pick up and return paper copies include the Norton City/County Economic Development and Norton Area Chamber of Commerce office; Norton Senior Center; Lenora Senior Center; and Almena Senior Center (pick up with Elaine Johnson). Paper copies can also be obtained by contacting Katie Allen Wagner at Norton County Hospital at 785-877-3351. Both online and paper versions of the survey are available in English and Spanish.

The Community Health Needs Assessment results are being collected by Wichita State University’s Center for Applied Research and Evaluation, a third-party unbiased entity; researchers will also formulate the results into a meaningful packaged report that will be available to the public. Funding for this project is provided by the Norton County Hospital, Norton Regional Health Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas’ Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative.

Following the survey portion, the data will be presented in “town hall” type meetings to allow for further discussion. Those dates and times will be communicated once details are finalized, and the format will depend on current local COVID-19 conditions. The final step will be using the data to enhance the health care strategic plan for Norton County.

Norton County Hospital sincerely thanks community members for their participation in this important process.