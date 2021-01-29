49.3 F
Tammy Windscheffel To Retire June 1st From Smith Co. Family Practice

By Derek Nester
KNDY Area High School Basketball Scoreboard – 1/29/2021

Twin Valley League Girls Frankfort 49, Clifton Clyde 21 Centralia 43, Hanover 37 Onaga 49, Linn 34 Riverside 44 Axtell 33 Valley Heights 45, Wetmore 24 Washington Co. 64, Troy 49 Boys Clifton...
College Sports

No. 15 Kansas Holds on to Beat TCU, 59-51

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas defeated TCU, 59-51, with the help of double-figure scoring...
College Sports

K-State Falls at 2/2 Baylor 107-59

Courtesy of K-State Sports WACO, Texas – Davion Mitchell scored 31 points to lead four players in double figures,...
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Replay: Marysville Girls & Boys Basketball Replays

Catch all the broadcasts of Marysville high school basketball so far from the 2020-2021 season here in the KNDY Replay.
Professional Sports

Major League Soccer's 2021 Season To Begin on April 3rd

Major League Soccer announced today that the 2021 MLS season will begin on Saturday, April 3, and feature 34 matches for each of the...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

SMITH CENTER, Kan. – Tammy Windscheffel will retire from her position as a nurse practitioner at Smith County Family Practice this spring. She will continue working full-time through the end of March and work part-time until June 1.

“Tammy is an excellent provider,” said Allen Van Driel, CEO of Smith County Memorial Hospital. “Her patients love her, and the staff in the clinic and the hospital love her. She will be greatly missed.”

Windscheffel has served 44 years in healthcare roles in Smith County. Throughout her career, she has held nearly every nursing position in the county.

“It has been an honor to have been able to work in healthcare in Smith County as a hospital staff nurse, director of nursing, home health/public health nurse, school nurse and nurse practitioner,” Windscheffel said. “I am humbled by the acceptance and assistance from the amazing caregivers that I have been blessed to work with.”

After earning a master’s degree from Fort Hays State University to become a nurse practitioner, Windscheffel found a home at Smith County Family Practice, where she has worked the last 25 years of her career.

“I was fortunate enough to be hired by Smith County Family Practice and work alongside Dr. Barnes, Dr. Conant and Dr. Hein, who were my real educators and instructors,” Windscheffel said.

One of those caregivers, Conant, has worked with Windscheffel in various capacities for 30 years.

“It has been my privilege to work alongside Tammy,” Conant said. “I respect her skills and have enjoyed sharing in the care of our patients. Empathy and compassion personify her approach.”

Providers have changed since Windscheffel first started working in the county, but one thing that has not changed is their incredible support of each other. Conant and Van Driel both regularly speak of the excellent working relationships and friendships among the medical staff.

“I count Tammy as a friend and colleague and will sorely miss seeing her at Smith County Family Practice, where she has been an invaluable member of our team,” Conant said.

Van Driel agrees that Windscheffel has played an important role in quality patient care in the clinic and hospital.

“Over the years, Tammy has picked up ER call, worked endless hours to help patients find solutions and worked with her colleagues to address community-wide issues,” Van Driel said. “She has never stopped learning or growing in her career to better care for patients.”

To honor her service to the county and her patients, the hospital asks well-wishers to comment on a Facebook post announcing Windscheffel’s retirement. Cards and notes may be mailed to Windscheffel at the clinic. Following retirement, she hopes to spend more time with family, especially her grandchildren, traveling and on the golf course.

“It has been a difficult process, but after much deliberation, I am lured into a change that will allow more time for family, friends and enjoying outdoors,” Windscheffel said. “I am grateful to the patients who have taught me so much and allowed me to work with them. Thank you for the blessings. Special thanks to my family for motivation, support and love.”

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
