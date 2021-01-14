51 F
Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

K-State to Open 2021 Football Season in Allstate Kickoff Classic

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State will kick off the 2021 season on September 4 against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
MUDECAS Tournament Reaches Semifinal Round in Beatrice

Semifinals tip off Thursday and Friday in the Mudecas basketball tournament at Beatrice. The Southern girls are in the winners’ bracket facing Pawnee City at...
TVL & Thunder Classic Tournaments Set To Begin Next Week

Twin Valley League basketball tournament pairings were released for play beginning Saturday, with girls’ action at Frankfort and boys at Onaga. In the girl’s division,...
2021 Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

The 2021 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls basketball tournament brackets have been released. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the boys and girls games will...
2021 Nemaha Central Thunder Classic Basketball Bracket Released

The 2021 Thunder Classic Basketball Tourney has been released. Marysville will play on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 and Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7:00...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and economic development – while keeping Kansas on a path for economic growth.

“All Kansans benefit from good schools, a strong infrastructure, and access to affordable healthcare,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This fiscally responsible budget protects the critical resources, services, and programs Kansas communities and businesses need to recover and emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

Governor Kelly’s budget protects Kansas public schools, includes funding to expand Medicaid and behavioral health services, allocates $37.5 million to modernize the state’s unemployment system, and maintains fiscal responsibility though a $600.9 million ending balance.

The Kelly budget accomplishes the following critical policy goals necessary to recover and rebuild from COVID-19 without any increases in individual or business income taxes:

  •  Maintaining Fiscal Responsibility: The Governor’s proposed budget for FY 2022 protects critical public services while also stabilizing the state budget during a year of significant economic uncertainty. It leverages federal stimulus dollars and avoids any increases to income taxes for Kansas families and businesses. Due to the Governor’s fiscal leadership during her first term, this year’s recommendation maintains a healthy State General Fund ending balance of $600.9 million.
  • Continuing Record-Breaking Economic Growth: Despite the economic pressures of COVID-19, Kansas recorded more than $2.5 billion in new investment from businesses like Urban Outfitters, Amazon, and Great Plains Manufacturing. These deals, which will bring thousands of quality jobs to Kansas communities, were spurred by the Governor’s investments in rebuilding the Kansas Department of Commerce and its economic development tools. This budget protects these tools by supporting community development programs like the Kansas Main Street Program, protecting funding in the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, and allocating state dollars to hire experienced economic development staff to make Kansas an attractive place to grow a business.
  • Protecting Kansas K-12 Public Schools: In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Kansas had enacted a plan fulfilling the state’s constitutional obligation to adequately and fairly fund public schools. The Governor fully funds this plan in the FY 2022 budget, putting Kansas on track to increase school funding by $388.1 million through FY 2023. This year, despite significant state fiscal challenges brought forth by the pandemic, the Governor has continued her commitment to public education in Kansas by protecting K-12 education funding for the FY 2022 and FY 2023.
  • Expanding Access to Affordable Healthcare and Behavioral Health Services: The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of access to affordable, quality healthcare in protecting the health of Kansans and keeping the state on the path of economic growth. The Governor’s recommendation includes $19 million to expand KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program. The budget also allocates $5 million in additional funding to the Mobile Response and Stabilization Services Program and $3 million for Family Crisis Response and Support services. These programs will expand behavioral health crisis response and triage services to Kansans across the state, including for justice-involved youth and children in foster care.
  • Closing the “Bank of KDOT”: When Governor Kelly entered office, she promised to close the “Bank of KDOT” by the end of her first term. This budget keeps that promise, reducing transfers from the State Highway Fund to $133.7 million in FY 2021 and $66.9 million in FY 2022. In a difficult budget year, Governor Kelly’s budget recommendation to phase out the reliance on the State Highway Fund for general fund purposes will provide the resources necessary to continue critical investments in the comprehensive Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Plan approved during the 2020 Legislative Session.
  • Investing in the State’s Digital Infrastructure: Updating our digital infrastructure is critical to both economic growth and increasing the transparency and accessibility of Kansas’ public services. The Governor’s budget makes substantial investments to improve the state’s IT systems, including leveraging $37.5 million in federal funds to begin to modernize and improve the state’s unemployment insurance systems. It also makes a number of other critical IT investments, including $2 million for Electronic Health Records support to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, $3.1 million for replacing the state’s Juvenile and Offender Management Information Systems, and $4.1 million in funding for the Office of Informational Technology Services to make capital improvements in IT security and underlying systems.
  • Protecting State Retirees by Stabilizing KPERS: The Governor’s Budget Recommendation also proposes the reamortization of the legacy unfunded actuarial liability of KPERS for 25 years. This in an inevitable, fiscally responsible step that will both stabilize the state’s KPERS system and create $158.7 million in savings to the State General Fund. Reamortization is a frequently used tool to manage pension systems in other states and better positions Kansas to make full, timely KPERS payments now and into the future. Stabilizing the KPERS system through reamoritzation is especially critical in FY 2022 to continue the important investments in economic development, infrastructure, and healthcare that will help the state recover.

View the Governor’s full budget recommendation here. 

Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
KDA Announces 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking respondent feedback for the 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Finalized Vaccine Distribution Order

Governor Laura Kelly today announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for population groups in Kansas. The vaccine will be administered in five phases,...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
