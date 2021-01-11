36.3 F
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccine Update

By Derek Nester

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Huskers.com Lincoln – The University of Nebraska men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to...
K-State Postpones Wednesday’s Game with Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The men's basketball game between Kansas State and Iowa State set...
2021 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Announced

Dusty Deines - 0
The selections have been made for the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games.  These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in...
Short-Handed K-State Falls to Oklahoma State, 70-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State rode the momentum of an 8-0 run to end the first half with a near flawless second-half...
No. 6 Kansas Outlasts Oklahoma, 63-59, on Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6 Kansas bested Oklahoma, 63-59, behind superb team defense, David McCormack’s 17 points and Ochai Agbaji’s 14...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln, Neb. – More than 38,000 vaccine doses were administered last week in Nebraska. As of Sunday, 76,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in Phase 1A priority group, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In accordance with federal guidelines, Nebraska launched its Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program December 28, 2020.

The federal pharmacy program for four weeks received 100% of the incoming Pfizer allocation to support efforts in Nebraska’s long-term care facilities (LTFCs). This week is the last week that the full Pfizer allocation will be 100% reserved for the Federal Pharmacy Program.

As well, first doses have been given to more than 40 percent of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers so far, with nearly 10,000 receiving a second dose.

Nebraska’s COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard is available and provides a picture of how Nebraska’s vaccination effort is progressing over time. The dashboard provides a daily total vaccinations given, as well as breakdown of first and second doses given by age, gender, race, and ethnicity.

It also reports the percent of the population aged 16 and older completing COVID-19 vaccination. Thus far, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those aged 16 years and older, and the Moderna vaccine has been approved for those aged 18 years and older.

A link to the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard can be found at the top of the DHHS COVID-19 Cases dashboard. It can be accessed at this link for users of most browsers or via this link for those using Internet Explorer.

Nebraska currently receives about 23,000 first doses a week, in addition to shipments of second doses.

Community clinics with scheduled appointments will be the primary way vaccine doses are given while the vaccine supply remain limited to help ensure all doses can be used in the required timeframe. Community clinics will stagger appointments in order to observe social distancing and provide space for monitoring after vaccination.

Vaccinations for those 75 and older are the top priority in Phase 1B, and will widely begin in the second half of January, or as vaccination for Phase 1A groups conclude and doses are available.

Local health departments are coordinating vaccination for priority groups. Many are still working through Phase 1A groups, but are taking the names of those in Phase 1B who are interested in being vaccinated.

To find out if your local health department is taking names, please visit their website or call their office. Family members and caregivers of those aged 75 or older are encouraged to assist with vaccine sign-up if needed.

The DHHS COVID-19 hotline can also help navigate the sign-up process in your area, and is available at (402) 552-6645, or toll-free (833) 998-2275. The hotline is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Call volumes may be high and patience is appreciated.

Health departments are progressing at different speeds for vaccination.

Other populations included in Phase 1B are those working in critical industries unable to work remotely, including: first responders, educators, those in the utilities and transportation sectors, and food processing and agricultural workers. Vaccination for these groups will follow doses given to those 75 and older.

In the coming weeks DHHS will launch a website to help Nebraskans register for COVID-19 vaccination and receive updates, scheduling information and follow-up reminders. Those interested in registering will be asked to provide basic information to help determine eligibility, according to priority groups and phases outlined in Nebraska’s vaccination plan, and be notified when clinics begin in your area.

While vaccine supplies are limited, Nebraskans are reminded that basic precautions are the best defense against COVID-19. Wearing a mask, watching your distance, washing hands often, staying home when you’re sick, and avoiding the 3C’s – crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces – are critical to limiting infection.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Finalized Vaccine Distribution Order

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for population groups in Kansas. The vaccine will be administered in five phases,...
Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Sorghum Checkoff Names Norma Ritz Johnson as Executive Director

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (Jan. 4, 2021) – After an extensive nationwide search, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected Norma Ritz Johnson as the organization’s...
Kansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate. Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%,...
Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

Dusty Deines - 0
Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.  Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
