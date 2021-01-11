Central Valley Ag Announces Jeff Bechard as SVP of Grain

(YORK, Neb.) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce Jeff Bechard as Senior Vice President of Grain. He will be responsible for leading the grain division of CVA, focused on providing the best markets to local producers in the challenging grain marketing environment. Bechard has extensive experience in the grain industry, including management positions with Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative and AgMark LLC.

“Jeff’s experience in the grain business focused around merchandising of grain and grain assets within the cooperative and public sectors will be valuable for CVA and our members,” said Carl Dickinson, President/CEO of Central Valley Ag. “I am very excited to have him join our leadership team and look forward to his input and leadership of our grain division.”

Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi, allowing them to provide competitive bids to patrons. Markets served include major export, feeder and destination processors. CVA Grain Specialists assist growers with the best grain marketing strategies for their operation.

“I am excited to have the privilege to lead a talented group of people at CVA and be part of the team,” said Bechard. “I look forward to the responsibility of being a steward of CVA’s grain assets and creating value for our patrons.”

Bechard holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University. He and his wife Laura have six children and enjoy spending time with family and volunteering in their community. Laura is an education professional that works with early childhood development organizations.