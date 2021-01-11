46.3 F
Wichita
Monday, January 11, 2021
type here...
KDNS Local NewsKNDY Local News

Central Valley Ag Announces Jeff Bechard as SVP of Grain

By Derek Nester
Jeff Bechard

Sports Headlines

Football Headlines

2021 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Announced

Dusty Deines - 0
The selections have been made for the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games.  These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in...
Read more
College Sports

Short-Handed K-State Falls to Oklahoma State, 70-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State rode the momentum of an 8-0 run to end the first half with a near flawless second-half...
Read more
College Sports

No. 6 Kansas Outlasts Oklahoma, 63-59, on Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6 Kansas bested Oklahoma, 63-59, behind superb team defense, David McCormack’s 17 points and Ochai Agbaji’s 14...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls at Texas Tech, 82-71

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Lubbock, Texas – K-State rallied in the second half, but solid free throw shooting...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(YORK, Neb.) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce Jeff Bechard as Senior Vice President of Grain. He will be responsible for leading the grain division of CVA, focused on providing the best markets to local producers in the challenging grain marketing environment. Bechard has extensive experience in the grain industry, including management positions with Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative and AgMark LLC.

“Jeff’s experience in the grain business focused around merchandising of grain and grain assets within the cooperative and public sectors will be valuable for CVA and our members,” said Carl Dickinson, President/CEO of Central Valley Ag. “I am very excited to have him join our leadership team and look forward to his input and leadership of our grain division.”

Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi, allowing them to provide competitive bids to patrons. Markets served include major export, feeder and destination processors. CVA Grain Specialists assist growers with the best grain marketing strategies for their operation.

“I am excited to have the privilege to lead a talented group of people at CVA and be part of the team,” said Bechard. “I look forward to the responsibility of being a steward of CVA’s grain assets and creating value for our patrons.”

Bechard holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University. He and his wife Laura have six children and enjoy spending time with family and volunteering in their community. Laura is an education professional that works with early childhood development organizations.

Previous article2021 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Announced

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Finalized Vaccine Distribution Order

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for population groups in Kansas. The vaccine will be administered in five phases,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Read more
Agriculture News

Sorghum Checkoff Names Norma Ritz Johnson as Executive Director

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (Jan. 4, 2021) – After an extensive nationwide search, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected Norma Ritz Johnson as the organization’s...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate. Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

Dusty Deines - 0
Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.  Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Central Valley Ag Announces Jeff Bechard as SVP of Grain

Derek Nester - 0
(YORK, Neb.) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce Jeff Bechard as Senior Vice President of Grain. He will be responsible for...
Read more
Football Headlines

2021 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Announced

Dusty Deines - 0
The selections have been made for the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games.  These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in...
Read more
College Sports

Short-Handed K-State Falls to Oklahoma State, 70-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State rode the momentum of an 8-0 run to end the first half with a near flawless second-half...
Read more