2021 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Announced

The selections have been made for the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games. These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in early Spring. The full list can be found below. The 8-Man All-Star games are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 12 in Beloit. Fans can hear the 2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games on KD Country 94 in North Central Kansas and other stations on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network, as well as online at www.8manallstars.com. The selections can be found at the link below.