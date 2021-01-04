35.6 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers First Big 12 Loss No. 8 Texas, 84-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season to No. 8 Texas, 84-59, despite...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Pauses All Women’s Basketball Activities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women's basketball...
Read more
College Sports

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate. Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%, for the month with $770.2 million collected. That is a $13.6 million, or 1.8%, increase from December of Fiscal Year 2020.

“While it appears that receipts are relatively stable, we must continue to be prudent and exercise caution as we move forward,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Additionally, we are still determining the full impact that the recent federal COVID-19 relief package will have on state receipts.”

For December, retail sales tax collections were $201.9 million; a $6.9 million, or 3.6%, increase from the estimate. That is 0.5%, or $995,601, more than the same month of last fiscal year. Compensating use tax collections grew 34.4%, or $13.4 million, over last December with the collection of $52.1 million. That’s $7.1 million, or 15.9%, more than estimated.

“With the 2020 tax filing season starting this month, we will get a clearer picture of the economic implications the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the last ten months and how to address those issues,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

Individual income tax collections were $306.7 million; an increase of 2.2%, or $6.7 million, above the estimate. These collections were $9.5 million, or 3.0%, less than the same month of last fiscal year. Corporate income tax collections were $99.2 million for the month; $39.2 million, or 65.4%, more than estimated. That is $8.5 million, or 9.4%, more than last December.

Please find the revenue numbers here.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

Dusty Deines - 0
Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.  Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

