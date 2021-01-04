Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations during a State of Disaster Emergency, allowing them to quickly deliver supplies necessary to assist Kansas in its COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is critical that our state and our nation maintain integral recovery efforts like ensuring medical supplies, food shipments, and other essential items reach those who need them,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate our federal partners’ continued commitment to decreasing the burden on our motor carries. I will continue to follow their lead to ensure these supplies reach their destinations as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Executive Order #20-72 extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, until February 28, 2021, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier. It is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-65.

The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments, and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

View E.O. #20-72 here.