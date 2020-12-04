53 F
Wichita
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Allow Fans In Attendance

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Jayhawks, As Chancellor Girod announced moments ago, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team (PMAT) has made the recommendation to allow fans at our home athletics...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Top Ichabods in Home Opener, 89-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 7/5  Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Agree to Terms with Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler; Non-tender Six Players

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 2, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they will not tender a Major League contract...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

COVID-19 Causing High School Basketball Schedule Changes

Derek Nester - 0
Even as the first high school basketball games are set to tip off later this week, changes are already announced as the Marysville home...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment of another round of federal stimulus legislation as soon as possible.

At its November 19th meeting, the Council unanimously approved a motion to memorialize for congressional leadership and the Kansas delegation in Washington, D.C., regarding the importance of the stimulus package, with a special emphasis on provisions relating to funding for state and local governments that would enable them to backfill a portion of receipts that have collapsed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The letter to Senator Mitch McConnell, Senator Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Representative Kevin McCarthy, signed by bipartisan Co-Chairs Janis Lee and Steve Morris, notes that because Kansas cannot constitutionally operate with a negative budget balance, the state would be facing a “litany of unattractive policy options,” and be less likely to give serious consideration to certain tax relief measures championed by the Kansas Chamber and others absent enactment of some form of the state-and-local revenue sharing component in the federal legislation.

“We need Congress to get back to the negotiating table,” the Co-Chairs said. “It is beyond ridiculous that the second stimulus package has been bogged down amid partisan bickering all summer and fall alongside ever-changing and mixed signals from the outgoing administration.”

Council member Chris Courtwright added that unless the stalemate gets broken, “the magnitude of budget cuts, sleight-of-hand budget tricks and other unattractive options under consideration in Kansas will be much worse as a direct result of the federal failure to provide another round of state and local aid. At that point, anyone upset about tax and budget decisions around our state in 2021 should be able to draw a straight line back to the people who obstructed the legislation in Washington, D.C., this summer and fall.”

Governor Kelly on December 1 also called on Congress to act as soon as possible, emphasizing the increasing likelihood of another recession in 2021 in the absence of a second stimulus package.

“Without economic relief from Washington, there is a growing concern of a national recession in the foreseeable future,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration renews its requests to Congress to prioritize and pass economic relief so we can keep Kansas’ businesses open and our kids in school.”

View the letter here.

Previous articleKansas Athletics To Allow Fans In Attendance
Next articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/30/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/30/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Allow Fans In Attendance

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Jayhawks, As Chancellor Girod announced moments ago, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team (PMAT) has made the recommendation to allow fans at our home athletics...
Read more