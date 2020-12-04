USD 364 Moves Professional Development Day To December 9th

USD 364 Parents:
USD 364 plans to move the regularly scheduled professional development day that is on the district calendar for March 22nd, to next Wednesday, December 9th. Students will not attend school this day. We ask parents to make arrangements for such. This adjustment to the calendar will allow our faculty to attend the funeral of a retired USD 364 employee, Elaine Pfeifer, who was dearly loved by many. We appreciate our families making this adjustment to the calendar. At this time, we plan to be in school on March 22nd, 2021 as a regular school day.
Thank you,
Michael W. Couch
USD 364 Marysville School District
Superintendent