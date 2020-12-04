Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/30/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Fritz Blaske was present to observe the meeting.

Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved to approve the minutes of the 11/19 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Networks Plus, Home, KS

For New Cloud Server

$3,960.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6340

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For Vision Armor AXiiiA

$2,335.28-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6069

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Attorney Kelly J Fuemmeler Contract Attorney October 2020

$2,800.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6341

Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C., St. Louis, MO

For Services Rendered – Irish Creek Windfarm

$72,045.85-General Courthouse Fund-P.O. #6349

Sunset Law Enforcement

For Hornady 223 R3m 55 gr Ammo

$1,016.61-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6068

The Board discussed the soil survey findings of the proposed jail site which was provided by Terracon. Commissioner Bramhall discussed the findings at length with Jeff Lane of TreanorXL. The conclusion of the survey was that there is no environmentally unfriendly findings.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve and sign the SPARK checks presented for payment. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve and sign the Request for Payments to the CDBG-CV grant for Wildflour Bakery, Frankfort, KS in the amount of $25,000 and to Boomer’s Bar & Grill, Frankfort, KS in the amount of $24,200. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the Courthouse remaining closed to the public at this time. They will revisit this on December 14, feeling that any spike in numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday will show up by then.

Commissioner Bramhall presented the project information from the Friends of Vermillion park improvement project. The plan consists of painting and fixing the bandstand and bleachers and to put rock down on the roadways through the park. A recent fundraiser was able to raise $1,600 towards the project. The total cost of the project is $7,200. The Board will discuss later in the meeting.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For 75 sq. anchor/sleeves & 5 pkg 25 ct 911 sign numbers

$1,226.75-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109139

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the Department of Agriculture Weights & Measures division has made several visits to the landfill to reinspect the scale. The scale has failed multiple inspections. WH Scale out of Topeka came out to try to fix the scale but cannot get it within the 20 pound requirement. WH Scale gave an estimate on what it would take to fix the existing scale which would be to start with repairing the check rods which are stuck and this would cost $2,000 each, for a minimum of $8,000, however, they feel this will not completely fix the problem and will lead to much higher costs. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig got bids from WH Scale to purchase a new scale. A new scale could be purchased and placed on the existing base. The bids are as follows:

70×11 Weightronics scale in the amount of $48,000 which would include a 5 year warranty on the load cells only.

70×11 Rice Lake scale in the amount of $55,800 which would include a 12 year warranty on all equipment.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the purchase of the 70 x 11 Rice Lake scale in the amount of $55,800 with a 12 year warranty on all equipment. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:30 a.m. with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He informed the Board that the Grain Belt project Road Use Agreement is back on the table. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Mr. Brinegar will be bringing information to the Board as is available.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a Memorandum of Understanding by and between the Marshall County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners regarding the collection of IRP and Commercial Vehicle fees to be collected in November and December of 2020 to be retained for 2021 motor vehicle operations.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Memorandum of Understanding above referenced as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 9:40 a.m. with County Counselor Jason Brinegar for attorney-client privileged discussions. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to extend executive session for 10 more minutes at 9:55 a.m. with the same person’s for the same reason. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

The Board informed County Counselor Jason Brinegar that the soil survey for the proposed jail site came back favorable, therefore, can move forward with the purchase of the property.

Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch and Judge Patton joined the meeting to discuss attorney contracts for the next year. Judge Patton feels that having contracts in place for attorneys helps to fix the costs for District Court and would encourage the Board to continue to offer these contracts. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will be in contact with the existing contracted attorneys and bring back to the Board contracts to be considered.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a step raise for Kevin Wagner at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman from Corrections Officer 1 year at $17.27/hr to Corrections Officer 2 year at $17.52/hr effective December 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 10:30 a.m. with County Counselor Jason Brinegar to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve $4,000 to Friends of Vermillion park improvement project to be paid out of the Specials Parks fund. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 11:03 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be help on Monday, December 7, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.