Mitchell County Update Regarding CDC 14-Day COVID-19 Quarantine Period

By Derek Nester

Jayhawks Top Ichabods in Home Opener, 89-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 7/5  Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by...
Royals Agree to Terms with Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler; Non-tender Six Players

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 2, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they will not tender a Major League contract...
COVID-19 Causing High School Basketball Schedule Changes

Derek Nester - 0
Even as the first high school basketball games are set to tip off later this week, changes are already announced as the Marysville home...
Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was...
Royals sign LHP Mike Minor to a two-year deal, with a club option for 2023

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 1, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Mike Minor to a two-year Major...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

As many are aware, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a press release on Wednesday, December 2nd discussing the option for shortened quarantine periods for individuals exposed to a COVID-19 positive person. KDHE left the decision up to each individual county as to whether we would opt in to the proposed changes, or stay at the original 14-day quarantine. After consulting with the Mitchell County Medical Officer, the Mitchell County Health Department will opt in and allow the shortened quarantine periods, with the following considerations.

The quarantine begins from the date of last exposure to the positive COVID person. For individuals not testing, the quarantine will be a full 10 days, with self-monitoring of symptoms for the full 14 days. For individuals who do get tested, the quarantine period will be a full 7 days, with self-monitoring for the full 14 days. Please be aware, availability of testing supplies and personal protective equipment is at times limited, and testing may be prioritized based upon highest need. The incubation period for COVID-19 remains 2-14 days post-exposure, so it is crucial to self-monitor for symptoms the entire 14 days and stay home if symptoms develop.

The Mitchell County Health Department will continue to allow modified quarantines for cases in which both the positive person and close contact are wearing a mask, so please everyone do your part and wear a mask. Furthermore, every case in situational, which may cause the option for a modified quarantine or a shortened quarantine to vary. The option for a shortened quarantine will be effective as of December 3, 2020.

At the health department, we have received an increase in questions regarding a vaccine for COVID-19. While information from KDHE remains to be preliminary, the health department has completed and submitted all the necessary paperwork in order to provide vaccine when available. We do expect a phased approach to be taken, with essential workers and vulnerable populations being of highest priority initially. We have also developed distribution plans and are actively working with our health care partners to ensure when a vaccine is available, we are ready.

Lastly, we cannot stress enough the importance of washing your hands, social distancing at least 6 feet or more, wear a mask, cover coughs and sneezes, monitor your health daily, and please stay home when feeling ill. If you feel you need to seek medical attention, please do so by calling your physician. Reminder, please do not arrive at the clinic or hospital prior to calling ahead. Thank you to everyone for your continued patience and vigilance, especially during the holiday season. Also, a big thank-you to our health care workers continuing to make the patients of Mitchell County a priority every day!

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
