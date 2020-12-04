Washington County Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

These quarantine modifications are strictly pertaining to the CLOSE CONTACTS of a positive COVID-19 case.

10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)

Household contacts will be quarantined for 10 days after the case has been released from home isolations. (20 days total quarantine)

Non household contacts will be quarantined for 10 days from the last contact with the case.

After exposure, you monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 days. If you start having symptoms, then reach out to your provider or local health department.

If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released for the quarantine without a test and monitor for the remaining 4 days.

In the upcoming weeks, we will implement the 7-day quarantine with negative PCR testing: We will put a new release out when that option is available.

All exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact healthcare provider if symptoms develop. The disease can still develop through day 14.

Due to high risk situations, those residents in long-term care and assisted facilities as well as offender populations in Kansas Department of Corrections prisons, are not eligible for shortened quarantine periods in any country.