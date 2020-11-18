KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth resident death from LCF, and the eleventh resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The resident was transported from LCF to the hospital on Nov. 13 where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident was an 81-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence for first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

