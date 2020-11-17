52.1 F
Wichita
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

By Derek Nester
Photo by Expect Best from Pexels

Sports Headlines

College Sports

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester - 0
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines - 0
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
Read more
Kansas Sports

2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester - 0
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy.

“Renewable energy is good for the environment and the Kansas economy – particularly as we work to overcome COVID-19-related economic challenges,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement from Evergy is further showing Kansas’ position as a regional and national leader in the development and expansion of wind power.”

Renewables Direct provides long-term price stability and competitive pricing for local renewable energy to qualifying businesses, agencies, and commercial customers. As new customers enroll in the program, Evergy will expand its renewable energy sources to continue to meet sustainability goals. The company has announced that more than 50 organizations have started receiving energy from two area wind farms this month.

According to Evergy, the wind projects created approximately 450 jobs during the construction phase. The projects promise to provide approximately $74 million in guaranteed payments to the county governments over its projected 30-year operational life and approximately $86 million in payments to local landowners.

“This is an exciting development in wind energy, and it’s especially exciting to see this program in Kansas,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Not only is wind energy production good for the environment, it’s a major investment for future businesses in our state. Wind energy employs thousands of Kansans and fuels our state’s economy. I look forward to the important benefits Renewables Direct will bring for the businesses and people of our state.”

Soldier Creek Wind Energy Center, a 300-megawatt wind farm in north-central Kansas, and Ponderosa Wind Energy Center, a 200-megawatt wind farm in the Oklahoma panhandle, are beginning service in November and will provide energy for customers of Evergy’s Renewable Direct program and to McPherson Board of Public Utilities. Soldier Creek Wind Energy Center and Ponderosa Wind Energy Center are subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

“Kansas is a leader in wind energy,” Evergy President and CEO Terry Bassham said. “The expansion of wind energy in our area brings economic investment and jobs to communities near wind farms and affordable, clean energy to our customers.”

In 2019, wind energy accounted for 41 percent of our state’s electricity production, making Kansas the second-highest producer of wind energy as a share of total electricity generation in the U.S. According to the American Wind Energy Association, the development of wind farms in Kansas has brought more than $11 billion in capital investment and created more than 5,000 jobs. Each year, project-related payments exceeding $60 million are paid to state and local governments and in lease payments.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester - 0
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
Read more