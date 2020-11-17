52.1 F
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

Sports Headlines

College Sports

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
KDNS Local News

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
Kansas Sports

2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in Small Business Working Capital (SBWC) grants.

“Throughout the pandemic, my administration has prioritized the efficient distribution of CARES Act funding to protect Kansas’ economy and ensure our businesses and schools can stay open,” Governor Kelly said. “While I’m proud to announce that we have been able to provide relief to almost 2,000 small businesses, there are many more that still need help. Washington has been sitting on a second stimulus bill for months, it’s time to put aside the partisanship and pass this long-overdue aid for the states.”

Kansas businesses with fewer than 500 employees were eligible to apply for SBWC grant funding, made available by Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce through the federal CARES Act.

Grant funds can be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory, and more.

“Through the CARES Act funding, we’ve enhanced our public health response, upgraded our technology infrastructure, made sure children could keep learning, helped businesses stay open and created jobs,” Julie Lorenz, Executive Director of the Office of Recovery, said. “There are still many unmet needs and with additional federal funding and flexibility, we could deliver more investments to serve Kansans and industries that continue to suffer from the pandemic.”

The SPARK Taskforce and the Kansas Department of Commerce will maintain the Small Business Working Capital grant program, as well as PPE Procurement and Connectivity Emergency Response Grant programs, should more federal CARES Act funding become available.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Kansas economy, and they keep our communities strong and vibrant,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We’re glad to have been able to provide critically-needed working capital to nearly 2,000 businesses, but the need for liquidity doesn’t end there. We need to have their backs. The Department of Commerce will always stand ready to assist businesses across Kansas, pandemic or not.”

The online application process for several other SPARK grant programs remain active. Details are available at www.kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.

View all SBWC grant recipients here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
