Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Vehicle & Firearms

On November 10, 2020, Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle from Shawnee County, Kansas, at a residence in the 14000 blk. of Clear Creek RD. Westmoreland, Pottawatomie County Kansas. Detectives later executed a search warrant on the stolen vehicle and located numerous firearms that were reported stolen from a residential burglary in Wamego

Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 26 years of age, of rural Westmoreland was arrested for possession of stolen property, and remains confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond.