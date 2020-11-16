54.8 F
Wichita
Monday, November 16, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local News

Lakeside Junior High Students To Move To Remote Learning Following COVID-19 Exposure

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local News

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines - 0
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
Read more
Kansas Sports

2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester - 0
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

2020 Twin Valley League 11-Man All-League Football Selections Announced

Derek Nester - 0
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Cesar Aguirre - Valley Heights - Senior Colton Hasenkamp – Centralia - Senior Austin Holthaus – Centralia - Senior Treydon Talley – Centralia -...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Waconda School District, after communicating with the Osborne County Health Department, has determined that there has been a new positive Covid-19 exposure within the Lakeside Jr High student population today, November 16th, 2020. The following actions are being taken to mitigate the risk of further Covid-19 exposure to our staff and students:

  • Families with children deemed exposed by this new case are being notified by the county health department to pick their child up from school and quarantine at home for 14 days.
  • All known exposed students will move to remote learning as of Nov 17th, 2020 through Thanksgiving Break.
  • Any supplies, curriculum, and technology will be sent home with the children when they are picked up so they are prepared for remote learning on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
  • Due to the number of Jr. High students who are already in quarantine from exposure and the additional Jr. High students who must quarantine from the new exposure, it has been recommended by the county health department that the remaining Jr. High students also move to remote learning to mitigate risk of exposing additional staff and students.
  • The remaining Jr. High students who are not considered quarantined will be taking any supplies, curriculum, and technology home with them at the end of the school day today so that they are prepared for remote learning. All of the Lakeside Jr. High students will be remote learning from November 17th, 2020 until November 30th, 2020.
  • USD 272 will continue to be vigilant in masking, social distancing, sanitizing, and temp checking to help mitigate Covid-19 risk in our school buildings.
  • Effective immediately, Jr. High sports practices and competitions are suspended until further notice. We will reassess the situation at the end of Thanksgiving Break.

The Waconda School District has followed the district mitigation plan and county health department guidelines and will continue to follow these steps and procedures.

Parents will be contacted by Lakeside Jr High staff to set up Zoom sessions, daily remote learning schedules, and to answer any questions about remote learning for their children.
Please continue to mask, social distance, and be a support network for one another. #WacondaUnited

Please contact Jesse Janssen, Superintendent of Schools, at (785) 781-4328 or email Jesse.Janssen@usd272.org if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,
Jesse Janssen Superintendent

Previous articleCloud County Commission Adopts Face Covering Mandate
Next articleEllsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester - 0
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Letter From Marysville USD 364 Superintendent Mike Couch – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Well, I am not sure if many parents were able to get any “back to school” pictures this morning as we had our First...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Washington County Government Offices To Be Locked Starting Tuesday

Derek Nester - 0
WASHINGTON, KAN. - Effective 12:01 a.m. on November 17, 2020, all doors to the Washington County Courthouse and all other County Offices and buildings...
Read more
KNDY Local News

First COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Pottawatomie County

Derek Nester - 0
Pottawatomie County, Kansas – On Monday, November 16, 2020, Pottawatomie County Health Department announced the first and possibly second COVID-19 related deaths for Pottawatomie...
Read more