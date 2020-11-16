Lakeside Junior High Students To Move To Remote Learning Following COVID-19 Exposure

Waconda School District, after communicating with the Osborne County Health Department, has determined that there has been a new positive Covid-19 exposure within the Lakeside Jr High student population today, November 16th, 2020. The following actions are being taken to mitigate the risk of further Covid-19 exposure to our staff and students:

Families with children deemed exposed by this new case are being notified by the county health department to pick their child up from school and quarantine at home for 14 days.

All known exposed students will move to remote learning as of Nov 17th, 2020 through Thanksgiving Break.

Any supplies, curriculum, and technology will be sent home with the children when they are picked up so they are prepared for remote learning on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

Due to the number of Jr. High students who are already in quarantine from exposure and the additional Jr. High students who must quarantine from the new exposure, it has been recommended by the county health department that the remaining Jr. High students also move to remote learning to mitigate risk of exposing additional staff and students.

The remaining Jr. High students who are not considered quarantined will be taking any supplies, curriculum, and technology home with them at the end of the school day today so that they are prepared for remote learning. All of the Lakeside Jr. High students will be remote learning from November 17th, 2020 until November 30th, 2020.

USD 272 will continue to be vigilant in masking, social distancing, sanitizing, and temp checking to help mitigate Covid-19 risk in our school buildings.

Effective immediately, Jr. High sports practices and competitions are suspended until further notice. We will reassess the situation at the end of Thanksgiving Break.

The Waconda School District has followed the district mitigation plan and county health department guidelines and will continue to follow these steps and procedures.

Parents will be contacted by Lakeside Jr High staff to set up Zoom sessions, daily remote learning schedules, and to answer any questions about remote learning for their children.

Please continue to mask, social distance, and be a support network for one another. #WacondaUnited

Please contact Jesse Janssen, Superintendent of Schools, at (785) 781-4328 or email Jesse.Janssen@usd272.org if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Jesse Janssen Superintendent