Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from ECF, and the tenth resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The resident was moved October 26 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus, and then transported from LCF to the hospital.

The resident was a 68-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence for first degree murder

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.

