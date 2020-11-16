Cloud County Commission Adopts Face Covering Mandate

Commissioners in Cloud County today voted 2-1 to adopt an ordinance requiring the use of face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across the county.

Commissioners Bill Garrison and Gary Caspers voted in favor of the mandate, which will be reviewed every 30 days and remain in effect until rescinded by the county health officer or the commission.

The ordinance also mandates that masks be worn in public spaces and also enforces isolation and quarantine orders.

According to KNCK Radio, the ordinance details five specific scenarios when people must mask up: