Cloud County Commission Adopts Face Covering Mandate

Commissioners in Cloud County today voted 2-1 to adopt an ordinance requiring the use of face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across the county.
Commissioners Bill Garrison and Gary Caspers voted in favor of the mandate, which will be reviewed every 30 days and remain in effect until rescinded by the county health officer or the commission.
The ordinance also mandates that masks be worn in public spaces and also enforces isolation and quarantine orders.
According to KNCK Radio, the ordinance details five specific scenarios when people must mask up:
- Inside any indoor public space when social distancing at all times is not possible;
- In line and waiting to enter an indoor public space;
- Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings, including but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank, unless directed otherwise by an employee or healthcare provider;
- Waiting for or riding on public transportation or in ridesharing vehicle; or
- While outdoors in public spaces, when social distancing at all times is not possible.