Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain’s first 50 years at 7 p.m. CST Monday, Nov. 16. The encore is due to the worldwide YouTube outage that prevented some from viewing the event on Nov. 11.

The event celebrates how McCain Auditorium has been bringing world-class performing arts to Kansas State University for a half-century and includes a multimedia groundbreaking and construction update of McCain’s lobby expansion. The celebration is capped by a virtual performance by The Choir of Man, which will present its pub gig of 80-minutes of sing-along classics and classic rock just for the McCain audience. The show features music, dance, humor and an uplifting message of joy.

To view, RSVP at ksufoundation.org/mccain. You’ll receive a special link to view the show in a confirmation email after you RSVP. For more information, contact Todd Holmberg, McCain Auditorium executive director, at trholm@k-state.edu or call 785-477-3644.