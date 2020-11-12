USD 108 Washington Co. Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 11/9/2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

High School Library Washington, Kansas

Monday, November 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Rod Stewart,

Members Present via Zoom

Keelie Welch, Kelsie Beikmann

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Brock Funke 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal via Zoom

Vicki Enyart, SOAR & Activities Administrator

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

Michelle Bruna, Kirsten Ouellette, Addison Mann, Lisa Ouellette, Janel Peterson, Camry Boykin, Alyssa Jensen, Kenny Cook, Darin Headrick, Charlie Ochs, News reporter via Zoom

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Recognize students who attended FBLA Nationals – Kirsten Ouellette and Addison Mann, and their sponsor, Michelle Bruna

B. JH/HS Report – Mr. Funke

Mr. Funke reported on JH/HS activities. Ms. Enyart reported on the Veteran’s Day program, which will be on YouTube.

C. Elementary Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the October 12, 2020, October 14, 2020, and October 23, 2020 Board of Education meetings;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of October 2020 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for October 2020.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Air Filtration System – Kenny Cook

Kenny distributed lab results on Bipolar Ionization Units and a proposal from Central Mechanical on units and installation. Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to install the bipolar ionization units on all air handlers listed in the proposal as well as one at the Head Start/Preschool building. Motion carried 6-0.

8.0 Senior Class Trip Request

Senior class sponsor, Janel Peterson, and committee members Kirsten Ouellette, Camryn Boykin, and Alyssa Jensen presented their request to the board to approve a senior class trip in spring of 2021. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve a senior class trip. Motion carried 6-0.

9.0 Review of Information on Building Use and Space

Darin Headrick and Charlie Ochs of McCown Gordon presented recommendations and estimates of adding or renovating additional classroom and bathroom space. It was the board consensus to proceed with gathering information on lease-purchase option and bond issuance option to build an addition on the south end of the elementary school.

10.0 Review of Information from Work Session on Goals

This discussion was tabled until the December or January meeting.

11.0 Health Insurance Update

Superintendent O’Dea gave an update on the district’s health insurance renewal and rate increases for 2021.

12.0 Consideration of District Acknowledgement for Mark Nutsch – Brad Jones

Brad Jones presented the idea of honoring WHS alumni Mark Nutsch. Superintendent O’Dea will ask other districts if they have done anything similar and report back to the board.

13.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108