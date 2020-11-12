56 F
Wichita
Thursday, November 12, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

USD 108 Washington Co. Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 11/9/2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
High School Library Washington, Kansas
Monday, November 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present
Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Rod Stewart,

Members Present via Zoom
Keelie Welch, Kelsie Beikmann

Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools
Brock Funke 7-12 Principal
Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal via Zoom
Vicki Enyart, SOAR & Activities Administrator

Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present
Michelle Bruna, Kirsten Ouellette, Addison Mann, Lisa Ouellette, Janel Peterson, Camry Boykin, Alyssa Jensen, Kenny Cook, Darin Headrick, Charlie Ochs, News reporter via Zoom

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108
A. Recognize students who attended FBLA Nationals – Kirsten Ouellette and Addison Mann, and their sponsor, Michelle Bruna
B. JH/HS Report – Mr. Funke
Mr. Funke reported on JH/HS activities. Ms. Enyart reported on the Veteran’s Day program, which will be on YouTube.
C. Elementary Report – Mrs. Hoover
Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:
A. Approval of minutes of the October 12, 2020, October 14, 2020, and October 23, 2020 Board of Education meetings;
B. Review check register for and approve payment of October 2020 bills;
C. Approval of building activity fund reports for October 2020.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda
7.0 Air Filtration System – Kenny Cook
Kenny distributed lab results on Bipolar Ionization Units and a proposal from Central Mechanical on units and installation. Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to install the bipolar ionization units on all air handlers listed in the proposal as well as one at the Head Start/Preschool building. Motion carried 6-0.

8.0 Senior Class Trip Request
Senior class sponsor, Janel Peterson, and committee members Kirsten Ouellette, Camryn Boykin, and Alyssa Jensen presented their request to the board to approve a senior class trip in spring of 2021. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve a senior class trip. Motion carried 6-0.

9.0 Review of Information on Building Use and Space
Darin Headrick and Charlie Ochs of McCown Gordon presented recommendations and estimates of adding or renovating additional classroom and bathroom space. It was the board consensus to proceed with gathering information on lease-purchase option and bond issuance option to build an addition on the south end of the elementary school.

10.0 Review of Information from Work Session on Goals
This discussion was tabled until the December or January meeting.

11.0 Health Insurance Update
Superintendent O’Dea gave an update on the district’s health insurance renewal and rate increases for 2021.

12.0 Consideration of District Acknowledgement for Mark Nutsch – Brad Jones
Brad Jones presented the idea of honoring WHS alumni Mark Nutsch. Superintendent O’Dea will ask other districts if they have done anything similar and report back to the board.

13.0 Adjourn Meeting
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk
Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108

Previous articleKansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester - 0
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities...
Read more
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting November 22

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold a meeting on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Webster Conference Center...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

USD 108 Washington Co. Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 11/9/2020

Derek Nester - 0
WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING High School Library Washington, Kansas Monday, November 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Read more