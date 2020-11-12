Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex (KJCC). McHardie will begin her new role on December 14.

“KJCC provides a safe and secure environment for young people to address personal issues and gain the skills they need to go on to live successful and productive lives,” Secretary Zmuda said. “Angela’s experience working at various levels in the juvenile justice system makes her a great fit to assume the responsibilities of superintendent.”

McHardie most recently served as deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, serving in this role in both the adult and juvenile divisions since 2007. With a total of 22 years of experience with Shawnee County DOC, McHardie’s responsibilities have included security, unit supervision and division management for the juvenile division prior to her promotion to deputy director. She is also a member of the Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washburn University, Topeka, and a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

KJCC is located on approximately 60 acres in northwest Topeka, Kansas. The east campus serves male residents and the west campus serves female residents. The facility has an operational capacity of 270 residents.