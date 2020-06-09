Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 6/8/2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
High School Library Washington, Kansas
Monday, June 8, 2020 – 7:00 PM
MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Members Present
Jill Hoover, Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Kelsie Beikmann,
Members Present via Zoom
Keelie Welch
Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools
Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal
Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal
Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Guests Present
News reporter
Budget hearing was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the High School Library in Washington, Kansas. There were no questions or comments. Meeting was adjourned.
1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the High School Library in Washington, Kansas.
2.0 Approval of Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108
A. Elementary Report – Mrs. Hoover
Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.
B. JH/HS Report – Ms. Enyart
Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.
4.0 Audience with the Public
5.0 Consent Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:
A. Approval of minutes of the May 11, 2020 Board of Education meeting;
B. Review check register for and approve payment of May 2020 bills;
C. Approval of building activity fund reports for May 2020;
D. Approve the Behind the Wheel Driver’s Education contract for Mark Fritzson;
E. Approve the BOE clerk to make appropriate transfers to close out the 2019-20 budget.
6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda
7.0 Approve Amended Budget for the 2019-2020 School Year as Republished
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the republished 2019-20 district budget. Motion carried 7-0.
8.0 2020 Graduation and Promotion Dates
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve July 18, 2020 as high school graduation date and July 20, 2020 as 8th grade promotion date. Motion carried 7-0.
9.0 Fees for 2020-21 School year
Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve increasing the K-6 lunch price to $2.60 and the 7-12 lunch price to $2.70 and to keep all other meal prices the same as well as keeping all student fees the same for the 2020-2021 year including a textbook/technology fee waiver for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Motion carried 7-0.
10.0 Summer Food Service for July
Superintendent O’Dea told the board the district would continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18 through the month of July. Meals will not be provided on July 1, 2, or 3 in order to give the workers a break but would start again on July 6 and continue through July 31. A temporary pay increase for cooks, helpers, and bus drivers for the month of July was recommended. Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Brad Jones to give $1.50/hour increase to Dawn Greenwood, Helen Welch, and Rose Ann Zach;
$1.00/hour increase to Lisa Ouellette, Traci Turner, and Beth Woerner; and $.50 per hour increase to Kevin Elder, Mary Fuhrken, Tammy Gano, and Paula Grace. Motion carried 7-0.
11.0 Athletic and Activity Handbooks to Approve
Principal Enyart gave a brief overview of the handbook to the board. The board will review the handbook and vote on approval at the July 2020 meeting.
12.0 Adjourn Meeting
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108