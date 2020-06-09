67.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 6/8/2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

Derek Nester - 0
June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
High School Library Washington, Kansas
Monday, June 8, 2020 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present
Jill Hoover, Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Kelsie Beikmann,

Members Present via Zoom
Keelie Welch

Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools
Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal
Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present
News reporter

Budget hearing was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the High School Library in Washington, Kansas. There were no questions or comments. Meeting was adjourned.

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the High School Library in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108
A. Elementary Report – Mrs. Hoover
Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.
B. JH/HS Report – Ms. Enyart
Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:
A. Approval of minutes of the May 11, 2020 Board of Education meeting;
B. Review check register for and approve payment of May 2020 bills;
C. Approval of building activity fund reports for May 2020;
D. Approve the Behind the Wheel Driver’s Education contract for Mark Fritzson;
E. Approve the BOE clerk to make appropriate transfers to close out the 2019-20 budget.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Approve Amended Budget for the 2019-2020 School Year as Republished
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the republished 2019-20 district budget. Motion carried 7-0.

8.0 2020 Graduation and Promotion Dates
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve July 18, 2020 as high school graduation date and July 20, 2020 as 8th grade promotion date. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Fees for 2020-21 School year
Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve increasing the K-6 lunch price to $2.60 and the 7-12 lunch price to $2.70 and to keep all other meal prices the same as well as keeping all student fees the same for the 2020-2021 year including a textbook/technology fee waiver for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Summer Food Service for July
Superintendent O’Dea told the board the district would continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18 through the month of July. Meals will not be provided on July 1, 2, or 3 in order to give the workers a break but would start again on July 6 and continue through July 31. A temporary pay increase for cooks, helpers, and bus drivers for the month of July was recommended. Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Brad Jones to give $1.50/hour increase to Dawn Greenwood, Helen Welch, and Rose Ann Zach;
$1.00/hour increase to Lisa Ouellette, Traci Turner, and Beth Woerner; and $.50 per hour increase to Kevin Elder, Mary Fuhrken, Tammy Gano, and Paula Grace. Motion carried 7-0.

11.0 Athletic and Activity Handbooks to Approve
Principal Enyart gave a brief overview of the handbook to the board. The board will review the handbook and vote on approval at the July 2020 meeting.

12.0 Adjourn Meeting
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk
Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108

Previous articleKansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars
Next articleTest Nebraska Announces Expanded Testing For This Week

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly signs bipartisan COVID-19 response bill

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed the bipartisan COVID-19 response bill, House Bill 2016 into law. “From day one, my administration has worked keeping Kansans healthy,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka, KS – Governor Laura Kelly announced today appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees. Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma The ACT is advisory to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Communities Move into Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

Derek Nester - 0
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers. The Kansas grants are part...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Washington County Announces First COVID-19 Positive Case

Derek Nester - 0
The Washington County Health Department is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. We are working closely with the Kansas...
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Tornado Watch from 6/9/2020 8:26 PM to 10:00 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE, Pawnee County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information.
Read more