Washington County USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 7/13/2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, July 13, 2020 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Jill Hoover, Brad Jones, Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Kelsie Beikmann, Keelie Welch

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Brock Funke, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Vicki Enyart, Assistant Administrator

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as amended by tabling Item 12 Review KASB Updated Board Policies until the August meeting due to last-minute corrections to the policies provided by KASB and replacing it with Request for Two Extra Days for Certified Staff. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Annual Unencumbered Cash Balance Report (KSDE requirement);

B. Approval of minutes of June 8, 2020 Board of Education meetings;

C. Review check register for and approve payment of June 2020 bills;

D. Approval of building activity fund reports for June 2020;

E. Approve the continuing employment of the classified staff for the 2020-21 school year, see attachment;

F. Approve resolution to establish petty cash fund for USD 108 District Office;

G. Approve resolution to allow the establishment of activity fund for Washington County Junior-Senior High School;

H. Approve the mileage reimbursement rate for the 2020-21 school year at the current state rate effective July 1, 2020;

I. Approval of Board designated appointments for the 2020-21 school year:

• Clerk of the Board – Amy Anderson

• Deputy Clerk – Elizabeth Romeiser

• Treasurer – Tim Matlack

• KPERS Designated Agent – Amy Anderson

• Federal Compliance Officer (includes Title I, Title IV, Title IX, Section 504, and all other federal programs) – Denise O’Dea

• District Homeless Coordinator – Denise O’Dea

• State and Federal Food Service Designate – Rose Ann Zach

• District Freedom of Information Officer – Denise O’Dea

• LCNCK Representative – Denise O’Dea

• Truant Officers – Washington County Elementary School – Amy Hoover; Washington County Junior-Senior High School – Brock Funke

• Newspaper of Record – The Washington County News

• Primary Depository of Board Funds for Checking and Savings Accounts – United Bank and Trust

• Determining Official for Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Applications – Amy Anderson

• Hearing Officer for Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Application Appeals – Denise O’Dea

• Determining Official for Free- and Reduced-Price Textbook Rental and Other Fee Reductions Based on Free and Reduced Meal Status – Amy Anderson

• Legal Depositories for USD 108 – all banking institutions within school district boundaries

• School Attorney – KASB Legal Services

J. Approve the following limits to be placed on district credit card use:

VISA $5000 each card (5 cards – three for district use, one for PowerZone use, and one for The Infinity Project use)

K. Establish Substitute Teacher Rate: Substitute teachers shall be paid at the rate of

$105.00 per diem for the first ten consecutive days of teaching. If the substitute teaches for the same absent instructor for more than ten consecutive days (and if the substitute currently possesses certification in one of the subject areas being taught), that substitute teacher shall, on the 11th day of service, be placed at his/her respective experience step and educational lane of the current USD 108 salary schedule. Commencing with the 11th day of consecutive substitute teaching for the same instructor (and providing the certification requirements are met), that teacher shall, therefore, receive 1/184th reimbursement per diem (based on his/her respective experience step and educational lane of the current salary schedule), for the remaining consecutive substitute teaching days.

L. Adopt Section 125 Flexible Fringe Benefit Plan & 403(b) Annuity Plan;

M. Adopt Destruction of Records Resolution

4.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

5.0 Approve the 2020-21 Activity/Athletic Handbook

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the 2020-21 activity/athletic handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

6.0 Establish Driver’s Ed Fees

Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to set the driver’s ed fee at $150 for district students and $250 for out-of-district students starting summer 2021. Motion carried 7-0.

7.0 Adoption of a 1116-hour School Term for the 2020-21 School Year

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adopt the 1116-hour school term for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

8.0 Adoption of the Resolution Specifying Dates and Times for the USD 108 Board of Education Meetings for the 2020-21 School Year.

Kevin Elliot moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to adopt the resolution specifying dates and times for the USD 108 Board of Education meetings for the 2020-21 school year as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Adoption of GAAP Waiver Resolution

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the GAAP Waiver Resolution as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Adopt Home Rule Resolution

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to adopt the Home Rule Resolution as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

11.0 Rescind and Adopt Board Policy

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott that all policy statements found in the minutes of the Board of Education prior to June 30, 2020, be rescinded and that the Board of Education adopt the Policy Manual as presented and recommended by the Superintendent of Schools, to govern the school district during the 2020-21 school year, subject to periodic review, amendment, and revision by the Board of Education. Motion carried 7-0.

12.0 Request for Two Extra Days for Certified Staff

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kelsie Beikmann to approve two additional days for certified staff to prepare for the reopening of school in a cohesive manner due to new COVID regulations. Motion carried 7-0.

13.0 Appoint KASB Board Delegate for 2020-21.

Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to appoint Rod Stewart as the KASB voting delegate for USD 108 for 2020-21. Motion carried 7-0.

14.0 Back-to-School BOE/Staff Picnic

The back-to-school picnic is tentatively scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:30

p.m. at the 4H food stand at the fairgrounds. Rod will confirm the space is available.

15.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108