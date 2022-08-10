Washington County USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

USD 108 WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, August 8, 2022 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Kelsie Beikmann Barry Finlayson Rod Stewart Kevin Elliott Keelie Welch Rhonda Manley

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Brock Funke, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Bobby Smith, At-Risk Coordinator, Activities/Athletics Director

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter Dan Ditmars, Dan Crouch, BBN Architects, Melanie Luthi, McCownGordon Russell Goss, McCownGordon

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the USD 108 Washington County School Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Kevin Elliot moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as amended by adding item 3C. Staff Meal. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. JH/HS Report – Mr. Funke

Mr. Funke reported on enrollment numbers and upcoming JH/HS activities.

B. Elementary Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on enrollment numbers and upcoming elementary activities.

C. Staff Meal

The staff meal will be Friday, August 12 at 11:30 in the west elementary lobby.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Barry Finlayson moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of July 18, 2022 Board of Education meetings;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of July 2022 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for July 2022;

D. Approve the resignation of Dawn Greenwood, kitchen worker.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Building Project Update – McCownGordon and BBN Architects

Melanie Luthi and Russell Goss from McCownGordon and Dan Crouch from BBN Architects gave a brief overview of construction progress.

8.0 Transportation Update

A. Review of vehicle fleet

Dan Ditmars updated the board on the condition of district-owned vehicles.

9.0 Needs Assessment Review

Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Keelie Welch to approve the Needs Assessment Review for the JH/HS and elementary school as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

10.0 Consideration of the Proposed FY23 Budget and Budget Hearing Publication Notice (Code 99)

Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the proposed FY23 budget and publish the budget hearing publication notice as well as the Revenue Neutral Rate publication in the Washington County News as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

11.0 Executive Session – Personnel

A. Ratify 2022-23 negotiated agreement

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:12 p.m. Motion carried 6-0.

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to ratify the 2022-23 Master Agreement as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

B. 2022-23 Classified/administrator wage increases to consider

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:28 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:35 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:37 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Barry Finlayson to give a $.50/hour raise to building and district secretaries, all USD 108 building and other teacher aides, custodial staff, kitchen workers, and Richie Hill; a 2.5% wage increase for bus drivers, technology director, transportation director, and school nurse; a wage increase for Kenny Cook to $20/hour; and a wage increase for Amy Anderson to

$21.74/hour. Motion carried 6-0.

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kelsie Beikmann to give administrators Brock Funke, Amy Hoover, Denise O’Dea, and Robert Smith a 2.5% wage increase.

Motion carried 6-0.

12.0 Adjourn Meeting

Barry Finlayson moved, seconded by Kelsie Beikmann to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108