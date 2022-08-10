Search

Washington County USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

USD 108 WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas
Monday, August 8, 2022 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present
Kelsie Beikmann Barry Finlayson Rod Stewart Kevin Elliott Keelie Welch Rhonda Manley

Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools
Brock Funke, 7-12 Principal
Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal
Bobby Smith, At-Risk Coordinator, Activities/Athletics Director

Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present
News reporter Dan Ditmars, Dan Crouch, BBN Architects, Melanie Luthi, McCownGordon Russell Goss, McCownGordon

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the USD 108 Washington County School Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Rod Stewart in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda
Kevin Elliot moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as amended by adding item 3C. Staff Meal. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108
A. JH/HS Report – Mr. Funke
Mr. Funke reported on enrollment numbers and upcoming JH/HS activities.
B. Elementary Report – Mrs. Hoover
Mrs. Hoover reported on enrollment numbers and upcoming elementary activities.
C. Staff Meal
The staff meal will be Friday, August 12 at 11:30 in the west elementary lobby.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda
Barry Finlayson moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:
A. Approval of minutes of July 18, 2022 Board of Education meetings;
B. Review check register for and approve payment of July 2022 bills;
C. Approval of building activity fund reports for July 2022;
D. Approve the resignation of Dawn Greenwood, kitchen worker.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Building Project Update – McCownGordon and BBN Architects
Melanie Luthi and Russell Goss from McCownGordon and Dan Crouch from BBN Architects gave a brief overview of construction progress.

8.0 Transportation Update
A. Review of vehicle fleet
Dan Ditmars updated the board on the condition of district-owned vehicles.

9.0 Needs Assessment Review
Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Keelie Welch to approve the Needs Assessment Review for the JH/HS and elementary school as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

10.0 Consideration of the Proposed FY23 Budget and Budget Hearing Publication Notice (Code 99)
Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the proposed FY23 budget and publish the budget hearing publication notice as well as the Revenue Neutral Rate publication in the Washington County News as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

11.0 Executive Session – Personnel
A. Ratify 2022-23 negotiated agreement
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:12 p.m. Motion carried 6-0.
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to ratify the 2022-23 Master Agreement as presented. Motion carried 6-0.
B. 2022-23 Classified/administrator wage increases to consider
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:28 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:35 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with the superintendent pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:37 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Barry Finlayson to give a $.50/hour raise to building and district secretaries, all USD 108 building and other teacher aides, custodial staff, kitchen workers, and Richie Hill; a 2.5% wage increase for bus drivers, technology director, transportation director, and school nurse; a wage increase for Kenny Cook to $20/hour; and a wage increase for Amy Anderson to
$21.74/hour. Motion carried 6-0.
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kelsie Beikmann to give administrators Brock Funke, Amy Hoover, Denise O’Dea, and Robert Smith a 2.5% wage increase.
Motion carried 6-0.

12.0 Adjourn Meeting
Barry Finlayson moved, seconded by Kelsie Beikmann to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk
Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108

