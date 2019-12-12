Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 12/9/19

REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, December 9, 2019 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Joe L’Ecuyer, Rhonda Manley, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Clerk Present, Amy Anderson

Guests Present

News reporter, Kenny Cook, Michelle Bruna, Ryan Terry, Chatchai Pinthuprapa, Kelsie Beikmann, Keelie Welch

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover was absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Ms. O’Dea distributed a letter from KSDE to USD 108 for achieving Silver Level in Postsecondary Effectiveness, Gold Level in Graduation Rate, and Commissioner’s Award Honors

B. Recognize Joe’ L’Ecuyer for his 8½ years of board service and Brad Owen for his 2½ years of board service to patrons, staff, and students of USD 108.

Jill Hoover arrived at 7:09 pm

C. Elementary building report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover provided a written report on elementary activities.

D. JH/HS building report – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart provided a written report on JH/HS activities.

E. Rod Stewart – Report from KASB convention

Rod reported briefly on the breakout sessions he attended as well as the conference as a whole.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of November 11, 2019 Board of Education meeting;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of November 2019 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for November 2019;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement;

E. Approve contract with Bruna Auditing, LLC for the 2020 district audit in the amount of $5300 (increase of $500 over previous years’ contracts).

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Report from Navitas

Ryan Terry and Chatchai Pinthuprapa gave a brief background of the performance bond/energy project. They reviewed with the board the energy savings over the last year. As of December 9, 2019, the district had saved over $66,000 on utility bills compared to last year’s utility bills.

8.0 Health Insurance Update and BOE Paid Money into Employees’ HSA (Health Savings Account)

Ms. O’Dea explained the cost savings to the district by switching from Freedom Claims Management Inc to KASB Risk Management as third party administrators as well as the decision to change from Superior Vision to Vision Care Direct because a local provider will no longer take Superior Vision insurance. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones that the board will no longer pay a contribution to employees’ HSAs since the premium for the HSA plan is now slightly higher than the premium for the traditional plan. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Contract for Benchmark Roofing to Consult on Major Roof Work

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to enter into a contract with Benchmark Roofing for $17,500 for engineering specifications on roof repair pending an addition of a final inspection clause in the contract. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Adjourn Meeting

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Owen to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.