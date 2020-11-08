63.4 F
KNDY Local News

Letter From USD 364 Marysville – No School Monday Due To COVID-19

By Derek Nester

Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Chiefs Defeat Panthers, 33-31, in Thriller at Arrowhead on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame an early deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 33-31, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, securing an...
Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used...
Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9

NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Due to multiple additional staff members at USD 364 testing positive for COVID-19, along with several other staff members who are in isolation after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual, it is now necessary for USD 364 to make changes to lesson delivery methods.  This change is required after confirmation of five positive cases at 9:45 PM Friday night and other situations reported around 3:00 this afternoon. We regret providing parents such late notice.  

The following changes will need to be made to the district’s schedule between now and Thanksgiving.  

1.     Tomorrow, Monday, November 9th, there will be no school for all USD 364 students.  Staff will still report to their buildings for planning purposes.

2.     All elementary school (PreK-6thgrade) students should report to school on Tuesday.  We currently have only one positive case in the elementary school.  MES will remain in school continuously unless additional circumstances require a change.

We realize that since Marshall County numbers have increased drastically, some MES parents might want to go to remote learning. Elementary parents who are considering this may email Mr. Wheeler (jwheeler@usd364.org) if they believe they can oversee their child’s education from home as their child moves to remote learning.  He will be in contact with you.  We know parents will need to think critically about this option as remote learning does not suit elementary-aged students as well as in-person instruction. 

3.     Marysville Junior-Senior High School (MJSHS) and the ERC will begin remote learning on Tuesday and continue in remote learning until November 30th.  This decision was not made in haste, however, all options were explored and due to the positive cases amongst staff, this change was deemed the best choice at this time. 

4.     During remote learning for MJSHS students will join their class at their regularly scheduled times.  Teachers will be teaching from their classrooms with the students connecting electronically for their instruction.  Teachers will send invitations to join lessons to their students via the student’s Gmail accounts.

5.     Highland Students:  A bus will still run to Highland Community College.    

6.     All sports contests, practices, concerts, inductions, and any other activities are canceled until further notice. 

7.    MJSHS will be open for students to pick up instruments or any other items necessary from inside the school building from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow or by appointment by calling the office.

8.    MJSHS will be sending out an email to parents around 2:00 on Monday. 

9.  We are currently working on a plan for lunches being made available for remote learners, who find it essential to receive a school lunch.  We will communicate our final plans as soon as possible. 

We are sorry for such late notice, however, as situations continued to evolve throughout Sunday afternoon, these decisions had to be made. We look forward to cases in the county starting to decrease and encourage all citizens to stay home if sick, wear a mask in public settings, and limit attendance at any gatherings. This will allow us to be back in school as soon as possible.  We thank our student body who have been diligent in helping our school setting to remain open to this point.  They have knocked the ball out of the park in their efforts.  Thanks for your attention to this matter.  

Mr. Couch

Superintendent, USD 364

Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
