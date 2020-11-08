Letter From USD 364 Marysville – No School Monday Due To COVID-19

Due to multiple additional staff members at USD 364 testing positive for COVID-19, along with several other staff members who are in isolation after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual, it is now necessary for USD 364 to make changes to lesson delivery methods. This change is required after confirmation of five positive cases at 9:45 PM Friday night and other situations reported around 3:00 this afternoon. We regret providing parents such late notice.

The following changes will need to be made to the district’s schedule between now and Thanksgiving.

1. Tomorrow, Monday, November 9th, there will be no school for all USD 364 students. Staff will still report to their buildings for planning purposes.

2. All elementary school (PreK-6thgrade) students should report to school on Tuesday. We currently have only one positive case in the elementary school. MES will remain in school continuously unless additional circumstances require a change.

We realize that since Marshall County numbers have increased drastically, some MES parents might want to go to remote learning. Elementary parents who are considering this may email Mr. Wheeler (jwheeler@usd364.org) if they believe they can oversee their child’s education from home as their child moves to remote learning. He will be in contact with you. We know parents will need to think critically about this option as remote learning does not suit elementary-aged students as well as in-person instruction.

3. Marysville Junior-Senior High School (MJSHS) and the ERC will begin remote learning on Tuesday and continue in remote learning until November 30th. This decision was not made in haste, however, all options were explored and due to the positive cases amongst staff, this change was deemed the best choice at this time.

4. During remote learning for MJSHS students will join their class at their regularly scheduled times. Teachers will be teaching from their classrooms with the students connecting electronically for their instruction. Teachers will send invitations to join lessons to their students via the student’s Gmail accounts.

5. Highland Students: A bus will still run to Highland Community College.

6. All sports contests, practices, concerts, inductions, and any other activities are canceled until further notice.

7. MJSHS will be open for students to pick up instruments or any other items necessary from inside the school building from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow or by appointment by calling the office.

8. MJSHS will be sending out an email to parents around 2:00 on Monday.

9. We are currently working on a plan for lunches being made available for remote learners, who find it essential to receive a school lunch. We will communicate our final plans as soon as possible.

We are sorry for such late notice, however, as situations continued to evolve throughout Sunday afternoon, these decisions had to be made. We look forward to cases in the county starting to decrease and encourage all citizens to stay home if sick, wear a mask in public settings, and limit attendance at any gatherings. This will allow us to be back in school as soon as possible. We thank our student body who have been diligent in helping our school setting to remain open to this point. They have knocked the ball out of the park in their efforts. Thanks for your attention to this matter.

Mr. Couch

Superintendent, USD 364